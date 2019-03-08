E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I've loved it so far... I want to keep pushing' - Dobra hungry for more after Ipswich Town breakthrough

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 September 2019

Armando Dobra has broken into Ipswich Town's first-team set-up. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Armando Dobra has broken into Ipswich Town's first-team set-up. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Armando Dobra is hungry for more after getting a taste for first-team football at Ipswich Town.

Jordan Roberts, left, and Armando Dobra fired Town to an EFL Trophy win over Spurs U21. Picture: STEVE WALLERJordan Roberts, left, and Armando Dobra fired Town to an EFL Trophy win over Spurs U21. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 18-year-old midfielder burst onto the scene this summer, securing a place on the Blues' pre-season trip to Germany and impressing sufficiently to earn a senior debut in the 3-1 loss at Luton in the Carabao Cup.

He scored Town's consolation in that game and backed that up with a man-of-the-match display as he assisted both of Jordan Roberts' goals in Tuesday's EFL Trophy victory over Tottenham's Under 21s.

The chance to spend 10 days in Germany with the first-team squad has had a big impact on Dobra, with the teenager now hoping to remain in manager Paul Lambert's plans for the rest of the campaign.

MORE: 'I don't think he's going to be at the club much longer... he's destined for the very top' - Skuse on Downes' big future

Armadon Dobra in action during Town's 2-1 win over Spurs U21s at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSArmadon Dobra in action during Town's 2-1 win over Spurs U21s at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

"This summer has been really good for me," he said.

"I really enjoyed going away with the senior squad to Germany and it was a great experience. I'm also grateful to the manager for giving me a chance to prove myself and show what I can do. I think things have gone well so far.

"I was in the same boat as Bailey (Clements) the day before the Germany trip. I got called into Stuart's (Taylor, assistant manager) and he said 'you'll be on the plane to Germany'.

"I was shocked but obviously it was a great feeling and I was buzzing inside.

Armando Dobra at Luton Picture Pagepix LtdArmando Dobra at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'You need arrogance to come and play the way he plays' - praise for Dobra after teenager inspires Town turnaround

"Playing against the opposition we did out there was definitely beneficial. We went up against some good teams and it was a good experience for everyone but certainly the younger lads like me.

"I was involved in some of the pre-season games back in the UK as well and that shows what the manager is like. I appreciate the trust he has shown in me because not many managers would put their trust in younger players.

Armando Dobra pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLSArmando Dobra pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS

"My aim for the season is just to keep pushing and working with the first-team and play as many games as I can because I've loved it so far."

Reflecting on his goal at Luton, for which the Albania Under 19 drove inside before firing home from the edge of the box, Dobra said: "It's obviously a shame that I scored when we were three goals down.

MORE: Exit Interview - Emmanuel possesses many of the tools a full-back needs... but his Ipswich career is over before it ever got going

"But inside it was a good feeling. It's a nice thing to score on your debut and I think that came from the gaffer telling me to express myself. I was fairly happy with how I played but a goal topped it off on a personal side.

Armando Dobra gets a hug from his manager at Luton Picture Pagepix LtdArmando Dobra gets a hug from his manager at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

"It's been fun making the journey with Bailey (Clements) and Idris (El Mizouni). They're in a similar situation and we can help each other."

Dobra joined the Blues at Under 15 level from the Finesse Football Academy in Ilford, Essex and is contracted to the club until this summer.

Ipswich have the option to extend that for a further season.

MORE: 'He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off' - Keane attacks Walters' lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Orwell Bridge three-car crash causing tailbacks

Three vehicles have collided on the Orwell Bridge, blocking one lane on the eastbound carrigeway Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Two arrested after drugs and cash seized at Ipswich address

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘I’ve loved it so far... I want to keep pushing’ - Dobra hungry for more after Ipswich Town breakthrough

Armando Dobra has broken into Ipswich Town's first-team set-up. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Pilot project will aim to support vulnerable and reduce demand on public services

A new two-year pilot project has been launched by Suffolk police and the region's mental health trust Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists