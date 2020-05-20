Town starlet Dobra signs new long-term deal

Armando Dobra has signed a new contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra has signed a new contract with the club.

Armando Dobra gets a hug from his manager at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra gets a hug from his manager at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

With the young Albanian international’s previous deal due to expire next month, the Blues recently activated a clause to extend Dobra’s contract for a further 12 months while negotiations continued regarding a new deal.

That deal has now been signed, with Dobra at the Blues’ training ground today to put pen-to-paper.

Dobra’s deal is for three years, with an option for a fourth, meaning his deal runs to the summer of 2023 at least.

MORE: The making of Armando Dobra: A young man with skill, drive, support and his feet firmly on the ground

The Blues turned down two offers from Brighton in January, with bidding reaching in the region of £500,000 during a season in which the teenager marked his senior debut at Luton with a goal.

He has made seven further appearances and appeared as a substitute in Town’s last outing, against Coventry, prior to football’s suspension.

Capped by Albania at U19 level, Dobra was named in their Under 21 squad for the first time for their European Championship qualifier against Kosovo scheduled for the end of March but the game was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

Loans

Norris, Garbutt

2020

Rowe, Roberts, Keane

2021

Holy, Donacien, Chambers, Huws, Judge, Wilson, Sears, Jackson, Nolan, Bishop, Nsiala, Nydam, El Mizouni, Wright, Skuse, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin, Drinan, Przybek, Folami, Morris, Cotter, Clements, Gibbs, Andoh, Z.Brown, K.Brown

2022

Downes, Woolfenden, Norwood, Lankester, Kenlock, Ndaba, Crowe, Smith, Simpson,

2023

Vincent-Young, Dobra