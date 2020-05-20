Town starlet Dobra signs new long-term deal
PUBLISHED: 12:10 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 20 May 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra has signed a new contract with the club.
With the young Albanian international’s previous deal due to expire next month, the Blues recently activated a clause to extend Dobra’s contract for a further 12 months while negotiations continued regarding a new deal.
That deal has now been signed, with Dobra at the Blues’ training ground today to put pen-to-paper.
Dobra’s deal is for three years, with an option for a fourth, meaning his deal runs to the summer of 2023 at least.
MORE: The making of Armando Dobra: A young man with skill, drive, support and his feet firmly on the ground
The Blues turned down two offers from Brighton in January, with bidding reaching in the region of £500,000 during a season in which the teenager marked his senior debut at Luton with a goal.
He has made seven further appearances and appeared as a substitute in Town’s last outing, against Coventry, prior to football’s suspension.
Capped by Albania at U19 level, Dobra was named in their Under 21 squad for the first time for their European Championship qualifier against Kosovo scheduled for the end of March but the game was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS
You may also want to watch:
Loans
Norris, Garbutt
2020
Rowe, Roberts, Keane
2021
Holy, Donacien, Chambers, Huws, Judge, Wilson, Sears, Jackson, Nolan, Bishop, Nsiala, Nydam, El Mizouni, Wright, Skuse, Dozzell, Edwards, McGavin, Drinan, Przybek, Folami, Morris, Cotter, Clements, Gibbs, Andoh, Z.Brown, K.Brown
2022
Downes, Woolfenden, Norwood, Lankester, Kenlock, Ndaba, Crowe, Smith, Simpson,
2023
Vincent-Young, Dobra
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.