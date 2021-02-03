Breaking
Suffolk star Allen to face top ten rival in next UFC fight
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Suffolk's MMA superstar Arnold Allen will face another fast-rising talent in his next UFC fight in April.
Allen (16-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) will do battle with 'Super' Sodiq Yusuff (11-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in a clash between the ninth and tenth-ranked featherweight fighters on the planet at UFC Fight Night 189 on April 10.
Not only is it a clash of two fighters who are unbeaten in the UFC, and among the best prospects in the sport, but both men are also riding lengthy win streaks - 'Almighty' Allen has won eight in a row overall, and hasn't lost since June 2014, while Yusuff has claimed six straight victories, with his only defeat coming in 2017.
But neither has fought since January 2020 - Trimley's Allen, 27, had two fights fall through last year, so last beat Nik Lentz on January 25, while Yusuff, also 27, was last in action a week earlier, seeing off Andre Filli on points.
It is a fascinating clash between southpaw Allen's slick, fast boxing and incredibly well-rounded MMA game, versus Yusuff's power striking and explosive style.
Allen was meant to fight MMA icon Jeremy Stephens last November, only for Stephens to pull out, prompting the Suffolk scrapper to call out Edson Barboza, a fight which never materialised.
But a fight - and win - against a fellow top ten ten talent is what Allen needs to take the next step in his promising career, and the clash with Yusuff certainly gives him a chance to make a statement.
Allen, who includes wins over names like Gilbert Melendez, Lentz and Makwan Amirkhani in his perfect UFC record, said last year: “I don’t think people realise how good I am.
"I’ve got some good names on my record, but I guess some people say I’ve not fought anyone yet. I know if I talked more or I’d stopped all seven of my wins, I’d be right up at the top of the rankings.
“I’ve always said that when I get to a position where I can start calling people out I will, so you might start seeing me change a little bit – I’m not going to start being an arsehole, but I think I’ve earned the right to do that now.
“I think if I win my next three fights, I’d have to be right up there for a title shot. Or if I get two straight finishes, I can’t see why I wouldn’t be next in line.”
The April 10 card is set to be headlined by a middleweight tussle between Brit Darren Till and Italian Marvin Vettori.