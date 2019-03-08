Video

‘With the right game plan, he’s the best’ – British MMA legend Mason backs Allen to win UFC title

Suffolk's Arnold Allen (right) dominated Jordan Rinaldi at UFC London. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

Suffolk UFC star Arnold Allen will be the best featherweight fighter on the planet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arnold Allen (right) is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC. Picture: PA SPORT Arnold Allen (right) is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC. Picture: PA SPORT

So says Jack Mason, a legend of the British MMA scene, one of Allen’s first coaches and his mentor and manager.

The 25-year-old put on a punch perfect display to totally nullify tough American grappler Jordan Rinaldi at the O2 Arena on Saturday in front of a sell-out crowd of 16,000 plus at UFC London, the biggest MMA event in UK history.

His latest win means he’s now 5-0 in the UFC – the Champions League of mixed martial arts – and owns the second-longest winning streak in the 145lbs division behind only long-reigning champion Max Holloway.

MORE: Report - Allen dominates at UFC London

Trimley St Martin’s Allen, 14-1 overall in his career, will surely now be in line for a top 15 world ranking and a huge fight in America this summer.

Of his display against Rinaldi, Mason said: “It was the performance that we wanted to see from Arnold since he walked in the gym. He’s always been capable of it, and that was the one. It was a real dangerous opponent, and he shut him down completely. It was lovely.”

Arnold Allen (right) absorbs a punch from Jordan Rinaldi during their fight at UFC London - one of the few times that Rinaldi managed to make meaningful contact with the Suffolk southpaw! Picture: PA SPORT Arnold Allen (right) absorbs a punch from Jordan Rinaldi during their fight at UFC London - one of the few times that Rinaldi managed to make meaningful contact with the Suffolk southpaw! Picture: PA SPORT

And Mason believes Allen, who started his training at Dynamo in Felixstowe and BKK in Colchester before heading to the famed Tristar Gym in Montreal, will one day rule the world.

MORE: Suffolk star Allen on his goals for 2019

He enthused: “Arnold’s a star – I believe he’s the big star that the UFC really needs from Europe and the UK. As you’ve seen tonight, with a measured performance he’s a world beater.

Caught up with Suffolk's @Arnoldbfa after his punch-perfect performance at last night's #UFCLondon

Looked sensational - absolutely one of the best featherweights on the planet pic.twitter.com/6d11Erc6a0 — Mark Heath (@mark__heath) March 17, 2019

“He looks great, he’s got a great personality – he’s the full package. He definitely needs a step up for the next one, but that guy was really good as well, so keep going – he’s only 25 and that title is going to be his within the next four years.

“He can beat anyone in the world. With the right game plan, he’s the best. He can wrestle, he’s got excellent jiu-jitsu and if he lands a shot on you clean, it’s good night. He’s definitely a future world champ.”

MORE: Allen tipped as future UFC champ by former title challenger Hardy

Despite several attempts, Jordan Rinaldi (right), could not take Arnold Allen down at UFC London. Picture: BRETT KING Despite several attempts, Jordan Rinaldi (right), could not take Arnold Allen down at UFC London. Picture: BRETT KING

Allen himself said: “I was happy with how everything went down and I would have been very happy to get the finish – that’s the mark of a perfect performance for me – but I didn’t get taken down once and I didn’t really get hit too much.”

When asked if he was hoping for a big fight in the summer, he said: “Yeah, maybe late August, something like that. We’ll see what happens.

“I’m going to be back in Ipswich for a bit – maybe enough to see Ipswich go down, hopefully not! – so August or maybe even a little bit later. “As long as it’s 2019, I’m happy.”

Arnold Allen enters the octagon ahead of his career-best performance at UFC London. Picture: BRETT KING Arnold Allen enters the octagon ahead of his career-best performance at UFC London. Picture: BRETT KING

MORE: Allen hopes to bring UFC to Ipswich one day