Watch Town youngster Dobra’s impressive assist on Albania U21 debut

PUBLISHED: 10:18 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 05 September 2020

Armando Dobra made his Albania Under 21 debut last night.

Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra enjoyed an impressive debut for Albania’s Under 21s as he came off the bench and set up a goal in their thumping victory over Austria.

The 19-year-old, who took his first steps in senior football with the Blues last season, came off the bench in the second half of the game in Ried, with his side already 2-0 up, and set up the third goal within 10 minutes of his introduction.

Dobra picked the ball up deep and drove through the centre of the pitch, before laying the ball through for Ernest Muci of Tirana to finish.

Albania went on to win the game 5-1, with their next game coming on Tuesday when they host Andorra in Elbasan – ruling Dobra out of Town’s EFL Trophy game with Arsenal’s Under 21s at Portman Road on the same night.

The teenager made eight appearances last season, scoring once, but appears to be on the fringes of Paul Lambert’s plans this season.

Elsewhere, young goalkeeper Adam Przybek played 90 minutes in Wales Under 21s lost 1-0 to Bosnia-Herzegovina in Zenica.

