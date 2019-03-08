Video
Watch: Two cheeky chipped finishes as Town start FA Youth Cup campaign in style
PUBLISHED: 13:46 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 07 November 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town got their FA Youth Cup campaign off and running with a 6-1 thrashing of King's Lynn at Portman Road last night.
Zak Brown scored a brace and set up two more as the Blues set-up a second round home tie against Exeter City (date TBC).
Connor O'Reilly, Tyreece Simpson, Colin Oppong and Allan Viral were also on target for the young Blues.
Brown missed an opportunity to claim his hat-trick when seeing a penalty saved by the legs of the keeper.
U18s: Alley, O'Reilly (Ruffles 63), Smith, Alexander, Stewart, Henderson (cpt), Brown, Healy (Baker 73), Oppong, Gibbs, Simpson (Viral 72).