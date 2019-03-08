Video

Watch: Two cheeky chipped finishes as Town start FA Youth Cup campaign in style

Zak Brown celebrates his first goal against Kings Lynn in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town got their FA Youth Cup campaign off and running with a 6-1 thrashing of King's Lynn at Portman Road last night.

⚽️ Watch all of Town's goals as the U18s progressed to the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a 6-1 win over King's Lynn at Portman Road last night.



1️⃣ - Connor O'Reilly

2️⃣ - Tyreece Simpson

3️⃣ - Zak Brown

4️⃣ - Colin Oppong

5️⃣ - Zak Brown

6️⃣ - Allan Viral#itfc pic.twitter.com/2rz9filTx2 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) November 7, 2019

Zak Brown scored a brace and set up two more as the Blues set-up a second round home tie against Exeter City (date TBC).

Connor O'Reilly, Tyreece Simpson, Colin Oppong and Allan Viral were also on target for the young Blues.

Brown missed an opportunity to claim his hat-trick when seeing a penalty saved by the legs of the keeper.

U18s: Alley, O'Reilly (Ruffles 63), Smith, Alexander, Stewart, Henderson (cpt), Brown, Healy (Baker 73), Oppong, Gibbs, Simpson (Viral 72).