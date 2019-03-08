E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Two cheeky chipped finishes as Town start FA Youth Cup campaign in style

PUBLISHED: 13:46 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 07 November 2019

Zak Brown celebrates his first goal against Kings Lynn in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Zak Brown celebrates his first goal against Kings Lynn in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town got their FA Youth Cup campaign off and running with a 6-1 thrashing of King's Lynn at Portman Road last night.

Zak Brown scored a brace and set up two more as the Blues set-up a second round home tie against Exeter City (date TBC).

Connor O'Reilly, Tyreece Simpson, Colin Oppong and Allan Viral were also on target for the young Blues.

Brown missed an opportunity to claim his hat-trick when seeing a penalty saved by the legs of the keeper.

U18s: Alley, O'Reilly (Ruffles 63), Smith, Alexander, Stewart, Henderson (cpt), Brown, Healy (Baker 73), Oppong, Gibbs, Simpson (Viral 72).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Liberal Democrats stand aside for Greens in Bury St Edmunds in 2019 General Election

Helen Geake (right) with Green Party co-leader Sian Berry. Ms Geake will not be facing a Liberal Democrat as she bids to win Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JOHN MATTHISSEN

Town’s trip to Oxford is called off

Ipswich Town's trip to Oxford on November 16th has been postponed. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Watch: Two cheeky chipped finishes as Town start FA Youth Cup campaign in style

Zak Brown celebrates his first goal against Kings Lynn in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

“We might well rip it off your chest” Suffolk veteran’s anger at rainbow poppy for LGBT community

Trevor Coult is at the centre of a social media storm debating whether the rainbow poppy is destroying the sanctity of the red poppy. Picture: TREVOR COULT

Teen robbed of cash and mobile phone in alleyway attack

A teenager was attacked and robbed by a group of around five men as he walkied through an alleyway near Teesdale and Airedale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists