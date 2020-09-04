Opinion

10 result predictions from non-league games this weekend. Is your team here? Will you agree?

Woodbridge Town's Carlos Edwards and keeper Alfie Stronge prepare to defend a corner. Woodbridge entertain Newmarket. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

MIKE Bacon and Carl Marston get their balls out - crystal ones - and throughout the season will predict the results of 10 non-league games this weekend. Enjoy!

WE all love a prediction.

Well, just to keep you all amused/entertained/infuriated throughout this non-league season, MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are going to predict the results of 10 games every week! Don’t laugh!

Now, before we start, if you are going to take it personally, we suggest you read no further.

It’s just a bit of fun. For those we predict to win, don’t let us down. For those we predict to lose, pin it on your dressing room wall and prove us wrong. Please no abusive e-mails, tweets or threats if we don’t have you team down to win 6-0 every week (we get enough abuse already because of the podcast!).

To add a little intrigue on who is the best predictor, Carl and myself will get one point for a correct result, three points for a correct scoreline.

Here you go then. The first 10 this week.

Stowmarket's Tom Bullard. Can Stow do it all over again? Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD Stowmarket's Tom Bullard. Can Stow do it all over again? Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Eastern Counties Premier

HADLEIGH v KIRKLEY

The home side go into this willing a good start. The Brettsiders had a poor campaign last time out, but have recruited some strong players in the summer. Kirkley, meanwhile are always a solid unit at this level.

MIKE: 2-1 - CARL: 1-2

Long Melford's Nathan Rowe wins a header. His side entertain Norwich United this weekend Long Melford's Nathan Rowe wins a header. His side entertain Norwich United this weekend

LONG MELFORD v NORWICH UNITED

Plenty of changes in the visitors line-up. They have seen their three big hitters, Liam Jackson, Ben Fowkes and Finlay Barnes, all move up to Step 3. Melford have enjoyed some good seasons of late.

MIKE: 3-1 - CARL: 3-2

STOWMARKET v GORLESTON

Can Stowmarket do it all over again? A couple of big names have gone, but with Craig Parker in, one would think they can. Gorleston had a difficult time last season and this is a tough start for them.

MIKE: 4-0 - CARL: 3-0

Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford. Will be desperate for his side to get off to a winning start. Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford. Will be desperate for his side to get off to a winning start.

SWAFFHAM v BRANTHAM

The home side only won one of their last eight before lockdown, while the visitors only lost two in 12. If this was last season you would go away win all day long. But it’s not....

MIKE: 1-1 - CARL: 1-2

WHITTON v THETFORD

The Greens are notoriously difficult to beat at King George V and will start in buoyant mood this weekend after their FA Cup win midweek. Tough gig this for Thetford who would likely take a point.

Head over heels! Michael Brothers celebrates a vollied goal for Brantham. Can his side win at Swaffham? Photo: Ella Bailey Photography Head over heels! Michael Brothers celebrates a vollied goal for Brantham. Can his side win at Swaffham? Photo: Ella Bailey Photography

MIKE: 3-1 - CARL: 3-2

WOODBRIDGE v NEWMARKET

This has the potential to be a cracker. Toss a coin. Both sides have an abundance of quality players. Who will turn up stronger on opening day?

MIKE: 2-2 - CARL: 2-2

Other games: FC Clacton v Haverhill Rovers, Stanway v Ely,

Division One North

DEBENHAM v FAKENHAM

The visitors had a fine season last time out and this is a tough opener for the Hornets. But Debenham have enjoyed a decent pre-season and are a very decent side. Fakenham will no this is not an easy fixture.

MIKE: 1-1 - CARL: 0-0

IPSWICH WANDS v MULBARTON

The game of the day in Div One North. Mulbarton were a shoe-in for promotion last season - likely champions. So, for Wanderers this couldn’t be a much stiffer test, but they have the players. Big crowd expected.

MIKE 2-0 - CARL: 1-3

Other games: Haverhill Borough v Downham Town, King’s Lynn Res v Framlingham, Leiston Res v Diss, March Town v Great Yarmouth, Norwich CBS v Cornard, Sheringham v Lakenheath, Wisbech St Mary v Needham Res.

SIL Senior

ACHILLES v HAUGHLEY

It was a poor last season by their standards for Achilles, while Haughley continue their upward climb. Tough one to call this, but both sides will be desperate for a good start.

MIKE: 2-1 - CARL: 1-3

BILDESTON v HALESWORTH

The home side enjoyed a pretty good season last time and Halesworth certainly did as they gained promotion into the senior division. Be a good gauge for both teams this.

MIKE: 3-3 - CARL 0-2

Other games: Friday night: Cops v Henley. Saturday: Claydon v Trimley, Cranes v East Bergholt, Leiston St Margarets v Benhall, Old Newton v Ransomes, Westerfield v Bourne Vale.

RUNNING SCORE: Mike 0 Carl 0