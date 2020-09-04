E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

10 result predictions from non-league games this weekend. Is your team here? Will you agree?

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 04 September 2020

Woodbridge Town's Carlos Edwards and keeper Alfie Stronge prepare to defend a corner. Woodbridge entertain Newmarket. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Woodbridge Town's Carlos Edwards and keeper Alfie Stronge prepare to defend a corner. Woodbridge entertain Newmarket. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

MIKE Bacon and Carl Marston get their balls out - crystal ones - and throughout the season will predict the results of 10 non-league games this weekend. Enjoy!

WE all love a prediction.

Well, just to keep you all amused/entertained/infuriated throughout this non-league season, MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON are going to predict the results of 10 games every week! Don’t laugh!

Now, before we start, if you are going to take it personally, we suggest you read no further.

It’s just a bit of fun. For those we predict to win, don’t let us down. For those we predict to lose, pin it on your dressing room wall and prove us wrong. Please no abusive e-mails, tweets or threats if we don’t have you team down to win 6-0 every week (we get enough abuse already because of the podcast!).

To add a little intrigue on who is the best predictor, Carl and myself will get one point for a correct result, three points for a correct scoreline.

Here you go then. The first 10 this week.

Stowmarket's Tom Bullard. Can Stow do it all over again? Picture: HOGAN COBBOLDStowmarket's Tom Bullard. Can Stow do it all over again? Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

MORE: MIKE BACON’S 15 non-league teams to look out for this season

Eastern Counties Premier

HADLEIGH v KIRKLEY

The home side go into this willing a good start. The Brettsiders had a poor campaign last time out, but have recruited some strong players in the summer. Kirkley, meanwhile are always a solid unit at this level.

MIKE: 2-1 - CARL: 1-2

Long Melford's Nathan Rowe wins a header. His side entertain Norwich United this weekendLong Melford's Nathan Rowe wins a header. His side entertain Norwich United this weekend

LONG MELFORD v NORWICH UNITED

Plenty of changes in the visitors line-up. They have seen their three big hitters, Liam Jackson, Ben Fowkes and Finlay Barnes, all move up to Step 3. Melford have enjoyed some good seasons of late.

MIKE: 3-1 - CARL: 3-2

STOWMARKET v GORLESTON

Can Stowmarket do it all over again? A couple of big names have gone, but with Craig Parker in, one would think they can. Gorleston had a difficult time last season and this is a tough start for them.

MIKE: 4-0 - CARL: 3-0

Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford. Will be desperate for his side to get off to a winning start.Hadleigh boss Christian Appleford. Will be desperate for his side to get off to a winning start.

SWAFFHAM v BRANTHAM

The home side only won one of their last eight before lockdown, while the visitors only lost two in 12. If this was last season you would go away win all day long. But it’s not....

MIKE: 1-1 - CARL: 1-2

WHITTON v THETFORD

The Greens are notoriously difficult to beat at King George V and will start in buoyant mood this weekend after their FA Cup win midweek. Tough gig this for Thetford who would likely take a point.

Head over heels! Michael Brothers celebrates a vollied goal for Brantham. Can his side win at Swaffham? Photo: Ella Bailey PhotographyHead over heels! Michael Brothers celebrates a vollied goal for Brantham. Can his side win at Swaffham? Photo: Ella Bailey Photography

MIKE: 3-1 - CARL: 3-2

WOODBRIDGE v NEWMARKET

This has the potential to be a cracker. Toss a coin. Both sides have an abundance of quality players. Who will turn up stronger on opening day?

MIKE: 2-2 - CARL: 2-2

Other games: FC Clacton v Haverhill Rovers, Stanway v Ely,

Division One North

DEBENHAM v FAKENHAM

The visitors had a fine season last time out and this is a tough opener for the Hornets. But Debenham have enjoyed a decent pre-season and are a very decent side. Fakenham will no this is not an easy fixture.

MIKE: 1-1 - CARL: 0-0

IPSWICH WANDS v MULBARTON

The game of the day in Div One North. Mulbarton were a shoe-in for promotion last season - likely champions. So, for Wanderers this couldn’t be a much stiffer test, but they have the players. Big crowd expected.

MIKE 2-0 - CARL: 1-3

Other games: Haverhill Borough v Downham Town, King’s Lynn Res v Framlingham, Leiston Res v Diss, March Town v Great Yarmouth, Norwich CBS v Cornard, Sheringham v Lakenheath, Wisbech St Mary v Needham Res.

SIL Senior

ACHILLES v HAUGHLEY

It was a poor last season by their standards for Achilles, while Haughley continue their upward climb. Tough one to call this, but both sides will be desperate for a good start.

MIKE: 2-1 - CARL: 1-3

BILDESTON v HALESWORTH

The home side enjoyed a pretty good season last time and Halesworth certainly did as they gained promotion into the senior division. Be a good gauge for both teams this.

MIKE: 3-3 - CARL 0-2

Other games: Friday night: Cops v Henley. Saturday: Claydon v Trimley, Cranes v East Bergholt, Leiston St Margarets v Benhall, Old Newton v Ransomes, Westerfield v Bourne Vale.

RUNNING SCORE: Mike 0 Carl 0

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Disgusting giant fatbergs found blocking Suffolk’s sewers

Photos taken at the Fornham Water Recycling Plant earlier this week show the consequences of flushing items such as wet wipes down the toilet. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Travellers take over Sudbury lorry park

Travellers have pitched up on the lorry park near The Kingfisher car park in Sudbury town centre (stock photo). Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich bakery launches amazing sweet grazing tables

BMC Cakery's huge grazing tables can be themed to match the colour/design of your party Picture: Rachel Halls