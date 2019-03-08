Sunshine and Showers

Bacon sinks Baby Blues with dramatic late winner in cup semi-final

PUBLISHED: 22:24 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:26 13 March 2019

Leiston players celebrate Harrison Bacon's late winner against Ipswich Town U18s in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Leiston players celebrate Harrison Bacon's late winner against Ipswich Town U18s in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final

Leiston 2

Ipswich Town U18 1

Harrison Bacon struck a 92nd minute winner as holders Leiston progressed to the final of the Suffolk Premier Cup for the second season on the bounce as they defeated a strong Ipswich Town Under 18 side.

Teenager Harrison Bacon scored the late winner for Leiston against Ipswich Town Under 18s. Picture: ROSS HALLSTeenager Harrison Bacon scored the late winner for Leiston against Ipswich Town Under 18s. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Kyle Hammond, Matt Blake and Harry Knights all had good early chances but captain Tom Bullard put the Blues ahead in the 14th minute via a corner.

Ipswich then had a lot of the ball but Leiston had the better of the chances as Toby Egan saved well for Ipswich from Joe Jefford and Ipswich somehow cleared Knights’ effort off the line before the break.

Ipswich were the more dominant team in the second period, with Marcus Garnham having to make a couple of neat saves, but Matt Rutterford should have added a second for Leiston as he rounded Egan but his shot was cleared off the line.

Tom Hughes levelled in the 69th minute for Ipswich to finish off a good move and both sides had chances to win it – but Leiston settled it with moments to go as good play by Christy Finch on the right enabled him to cross for Bacon to net from close range.

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to 'very strong winds'

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring 'fun factor' back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

