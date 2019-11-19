Opinion

Mike Bacon on the Blues: I'd take an FA Cup defeat all day long if we could win our next two league games

We want to win the league. Ipswich fans celebrate at the final whistle at Gillingham Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON wonders if these games in hand are good news or not for the Super Blues. But why worry for goodness sake?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Chambers, screams as he celebrates at the final whistle following Ipswich Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers, screams as he celebrates at the final whistle following Ipswich Town's 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

OK, Town fans. What's best, points on the board, or games in hand?

Right here, right now, I know what I'd rather have.

I don't mind games in hand when you're top of the pile and looking down on everyone else. It's a good feeling. A sort of, 'where did that tenner in my wallet come from?' feeling.

But the trouble is, the Super Blues aren't top. And we have been used to being so.

Flippin', blinkin' Wycombe keep winning, Coventry, Blackpool and Peterborough show few signs of going anywhere other than staying in the play-offs.

It's making our two games in hand far less appealing than they looked a few weeks ago. Yep, I'd rather have another six points on the board and be top by three than have these two games in hand.

There is now a tad of pressure to win them.

Town fans want pictures with goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Town fans want pictures with goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Did I say pressure! Where did that word come from?

All these international breaks, that's the problem. Momentum all over the place, EFL Group games, FA Cup replays.

For the first time in a decade most of us would yes, love to win at Lincoln on Wednesday in the FA Cup, but take defeat all day long if it guaranteed wins in our next two league games - at home to Blackpool and Wycombe.

We want to win the League! That's all!

Can't the rest of League One just leave us alone?...

...TROUBLE with me is I'm too much of a glass half-empty sort of bloke. If I can find something to worry about, I'll find it.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd

If I think there might - just might - be some bad news around the corner, I'll go searching for it. And football is right up there in the mindset.

Indeed, the only time my glass if ever half full is when I order a pint of Carlsberg - and then I go and gulp it so quickly, it's soon half-empty again!

But I shouldn't worry.

Everyone keeps saying Town have the strongest squad in the Championship. We have the best fans and in Lambo a manager who has been there and done it all before.

Time for me to be a bit more positive.

Come on, let's be honest, if Chambo and the boys beat Blackpool on Saturday and Wycombe next Tuesday, everything will be not just rosy, but 'I'm a Celeb Get Me Out of Here', rosy.

In fact, it will be so rosy, I'll tell you this now. If we're top by three points going into Black Friday, I'll have my chequebook open, my giggle shoes on, ready to treat myself to some Sauvage aftershave and a Bosch EasyCut 12 Cordless Nano Blade Saw (31% off, folks) - to trim my back passage - the hedge there has become far too overgrown.

James Norwood appeals after being brought down. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood appeals after being brought down. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Yep, it's a big week ahead.

Pass those goal celebrations over here Jackson lad.

NEW KINGS OF ANGLIA MAGAZINE ORDER HERE

LOOKS like a full house from the Bristol for the Blackpool game this weekend - well almost.

With time off work for getting to Lincoln proving a headache for many, Saturday's game at home to the Tangerines is being eagerly anticipated.

Ipswich fans at the Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich fans at the Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Logistical manoeuvres are well under way, from meeting time in pub, to Fan Zone arrival, placing bets and getting in the pies!

At time of writing only one person is a doubt - Milky.

He has a new girlfriend after his lottery ticket fiasco saw him and Sheena split - and he's smitten again. But Roxanne hates football.

"We're going fishing at Needham Lake on Saturday afternoon," he announced, as he flicked his wrists in a 'casting a fishing line' motion.

We all cracked up.

"You won't be laughing when me and Roxy are tucking into our lovely, freshly caught, cod and chips on Saturday night," he continued.

No-one bothered....

UP THE TOWN!