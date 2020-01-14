Opinion

Bacon on the Blues: Why supporting Ipswich Town has become so complicated...and why we must all stick together!

Ipswich fans celebrate at the final whistle at Gillingham Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In his weekly look at all things Ipswich Town, MIKE BACON says we all want the same thing... So why is it so complicated?

Paul Lambert salutes the ipswich fans before kick-off Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert salutes the ipswich fans before kick-off Picture Pagepix

Football has become a complicated game, don't you think? I mean take us lot at Portman Road! We're prime examples.

Everyone connected with Ipswich Town Football Club wants the same thing but we can't seem to swim in the same direction. Not just at this moment in time, it's felt like this for years.

It frustrates me like hell. We want to give our unconditional support, but so much keeps getting in the way.

We're in League One for goodness sake not the Premier League. We're not even in the Championship! That hurts enough.

Having everyone onside, from top to bottom, is an absolute must if we are to achieve our goals.

But all we seem to do now, and in recent weeks, months, years, decades, is argue.

Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden. It's more about managers than players these days, or so it seems! Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden. It's more about managers than players these days, or so it seems! Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

If it's not over us selling players, it's been boring football, not taking cup games seriously, a bit of TLC around the ground, strange comments from managers past and present.... The list is endless.

And where has it got us? League One!

It was all so much simpler years ago. Or it seemed that way.

Bobby Robson, John Lyall, Joe Royle, George Burley, to name just a few former managers, never seemed to hog the headlines as much as the more recent incumbents have done - and still do.

Don't get me wrong they had their moments - Bobby once called Town fans 'zombies', although he retracted that very quickly.

Managers were just as important back then, but blended into the background.

Luke Garbutt celebrates his equalising penalty during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Garbutt celebrates his equalising penalty during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

It was the players we hailed. They were the ones we paid to see. Not the manager.

Back then, players were far more up front.

They were keen to get involved with the media and talk to the fans through it. Positive, happy days now long gone.

Today, it's a quick two minutes here, a quick photo opportunity there, boring sound bites and off the little dears are whisked to their ice baths.

Then again, is it their fault?... I think not...

George Burley and Sir Bobby Robson... things seemed so less complicated back in their days Photo: PA George Burley and Sir Bobby Robson... things seemed so less complicated back in their days Photo: PA

... I blame social media.

Players can't even discuss taking a free-kick without putting their hands over their mouths, worried TV cameras will lip read what they are saying and stick the footage on some tweet later that day.

Can you blame them for not wanting to talk to anyone? I can't and I'm a journo who wishes they would.

The world's gone mad. One slip of the tongue and you go viral. You can become a hate figure in a matter of hours. All so some saddo can enjoy a few likes and retweets.

So, it appears - to me anyhow - managers today take the hit of publicity.

I mean, let's be honest, every headline these days at Portman Road is, 'Lambert this and Lambert that'. It's all about Lambert.

Mick McCarthy was not much different, we hung on his every word until he told us where to go at Carrow Road, while Roy Keane only had to sneeze and it was headlines.

I'm not sure it's a very healthy position for managers.

Only very few of them are winning. I'd be changing the script if I were them.

.. I say all this as Town continue to have tough games ahead. But we should be positive.

The Blues still have a terrific chance of promotion and are in a great position.

The sad thing is, I talk to many people who are still not sure of the Portman Road vision. They're confused on so many levels, many don't even know why. In theory we should all be so happy of our current league position and the possibility of Championship football again next season.

I say, let's just get promoted - how we do it, I don't care - and start again in August.

Then we can spruce up those turnstiles, freeze season tickets and Lambo can put even more money behind the bar!

And hopefully, more than anything, it won't be so complicated.