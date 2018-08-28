SIL PREVIEW: The Badgers from Benhall looking forward to Peninsula test at Shotley in Bob Coleman Cup

Benhall St Mary, celebrating their Division One title two seasons ago, face Shotley this weekend Photo: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Benhall St Mary travel to Division 2 Shotley this weekend hoping to progress into the next round of the Bob Coleman Cup.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Badgers, who won the competition in the 2016-17 season, after beating Achilles in a memorable final, sit fifth in the SIL Senior Division having picked up points in eight (six wins and two draws) of their 12 league games so far this campaign.

Opponents Shotley lay in mid-table in Division Two. The Peninsula Sports Centre-based side have a good pedigree in cup games so far this season; they beat Tacket Street 2-0 in the last round (of the Bob Coleman Cup), and also advanced in the Suffolk Junior Cup following a 2-1 away win over Haverhill Rovers ‘A’.

Elsewhere in the competition this weekend there are two all-Senior ties as Leiston St Margarets entertain Achilles, while Henley and Claydon clash at the Community Centre.

Ironically the two met at Claydon in the league last week where a 0-0 draw was the outcome. Fans of both sides will be hoping for goals this week.

There could be an interesting tie at Bourne Vale, where the home side entertain unbeaten Sporting 87 from Division One.

Sporting have won four and drawn three of their league games so far.

Cops entertain a Cockfield United side currently sitting mid-table in division two and who will do well to come away with a victory against a Cops team who drew at Westerfield last week.

East Bergholt will have been buoyed by their fine derby win over Capel Plough last weekend.

David Goodchild’s side put three past their near neighbours and division two Halesworth Town make the long journey down the A12 knowing they will have to be at their best to get a result.

However, Halesworth are top of division two and unbeaten.

Grundisburgh will look for relief from their dismal league campaign, but high-flying Bildeston, top of division one, will smell an upset.

Westerfield entertain Tattingstone, who are still unbeaten in division three. All games kick-off at 1.30pm.

Capel Plough face a stiff test in the Suffolk Senior Cup as they travel to Thurlow One Haverhill Borough, kick-off 2pm.

A chance for the Plough boys to put last week’s defeat behind them in a game they have nothing to lose in.