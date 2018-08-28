Heavy Showers

Baker and Mills on target as Needham Market beat Royston in FA Trophy replay

PUBLISHED: 22:06 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:06 27 November 2018

Needham Market keeper, Jake Jessup, makes himself look big during the FA Trophy third qualifying round replay at Bloomfields. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Needham Market keeper, Jake Jessup, makes himself look big during the FA Trophy third qualifying round replay at Bloomfields. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Needham Market 2 Royston Town 0

Centre-half, Keiran Morphew (No. 5), marshals his defence as they prepare to deal with a Royston corner at Bloomfields. Picture: CARL MARSTON

First-half goals by James Baker and Adams Mills secured a deserved victory for Needham Market, in this FA Trophy third qualifying round replay at a wet and windy Bloomfields tonight.

Baker and Mills made the most of some indifferent goalkeeping from Joe Welch to set up a visit to Weymouth Town in the first round proper, on December 15.

Needham started well and an early corner, delivered by skipper Gareth Heath on two minutes, was nearly volleyed home at the far post by Keiran Morphew.

However, the Suffolk hosts did take the lead, eight minutes later, thanks to a simple finish by Baker.

Keeper Jake Jessup launched a hefty clearance upfield, and his opposite number Welch was left exposed as he committed himself too early.

Adam Mills was able to expertly round stranded keeper Welch and then pull the ball for Baker to sweep into an unguarded net.

Royston registered their first goal attempt a minute later, although Rohdell Gordon’s 20-yarder flew wide of target.

Jessup made a terrific save in the 20th minute. He did well to parry a swerving shot by Gordon, and was quickly to his feet to smother the bouncing ball before a Crows striker could pounce.

Three minutes later and former Colchester United midfielder, Sam Corcoran, was booked for a bad foul on Needham’s Saml Squire.

Reece Dobson went close with a rasping shot on 24 minutes, which sailed just wide of the near post, but the Marketmen did double their lead before the break.

Once again, Welch was caught out as Heath’s well-weighted through ball split open the defence. Welch was in no man’s land, out of his penalty area, as Mills gleefully steered the ball into an empty net.

The Marketmen soaked up the pressure in the second period, although they were fortunate that substitute Tom Newman’s thunderbolt struck the inside of the far post and rolled to safety, on 73 minutes. Mills was sent off late on for two bookable offences.

Jessup made a great save from James Potton on 90 minutes to ensure a clean-sheet, and a place in the first round at Weymouth, who won their replay at St Albans.

NEEDHAM: Jessup, Dye, Marsden, Squire, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath, Baker (sub Griffiths, 83), Dobson, Mills. Unused subs: Kamanzi, Issa, Collard, Shortten.

Attendance: 153

‘I will always give everything for this club’ - Knudsen on his future, speaking to Evans and commitment

17:11 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen during his press conference at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen discussed his future, speaking to owner Marcus Evans and digging the Blues out of trouble when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Video Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

16:47 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will assess returned loan striker Aaron Drinan and is carefully considering whether to recall any further loan players in January.

‘We can’t just throw him into the lions’ den’ - Lambert on starting Lankester and Bishop

15:04 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester and Teddy Bishop are in contention for starts. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has hinted he could make changes to his team for tomorrow night’s vital clash with Bristol City but has tempered expectations regarding Jack Lankester or Teddy Bishop.

Watch Ipswich manager Lambert on changes, Bishop and a big Bristol City clash

13:22 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support after the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Bet Championship) match. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this lunchtime as he prepares for his side’s clash with Bristol City tomorrow night.

Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

12:53 Andy Warren
Daniel Farke's Norwich are top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may seem the most unnatural thing in the world, but Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich City over the next 12 days.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

08:00 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst appeared on Sky Sports’ EFL Matters show last week, where he discussed his time at Portman Road.

‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

06:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers hopes the club's fans stick with his side. Photo: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has urged the club’s supporters to stick with his side as they prepare for tomorrow night’s visit of Bristol City.

Nostalgia Watch: On this day in Town history – victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn

05:00 Ross Halls
Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. And today recalls victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn in the Premier League.....

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Yesterday, 16:33 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Tale of two strikers as Harrison plays 45 minutes and Drinan starts in U23s’ loss at Millwall

Yesterday, 16:27 Andy Warren
Aaron Drinan and Ellis Harrison played for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

Strikers Ellis Harrison and Aaron Drinan were both involved as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s were beaten 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

