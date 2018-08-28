Baker and Mills on target as Needham Market beat Royston in FA Trophy replay

Needham Market keeper, Jake Jessup, makes himself look big during the FA Trophy third qualifying round replay at Bloomfields. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Needham Market 2 Royston Town 0

Centre-half, Keiran Morphew (No. 5), marshals his defence as they prepare to deal with a Royston corner at Bloomfields. Picture: CARL MARSTON Centre-half, Keiran Morphew (No. 5), marshals his defence as they prepare to deal with a Royston corner at Bloomfields. Picture: CARL MARSTON

First-half goals by James Baker and Adams Mills secured a deserved victory for Needham Market, in this FA Trophy third qualifying round replay at a wet and windy Bloomfields tonight.

Baker and Mills made the most of some indifferent goalkeeping from Joe Welch to set up a visit to Weymouth Town in the first round proper, on December 15.

Needham started well and an early corner, delivered by skipper Gareth Heath on two minutes, was nearly volleyed home at the far post by Keiran Morphew.

However, the Suffolk hosts did take the lead, eight minutes later, thanks to a simple finish by Baker.

Keeper Jake Jessup launched a hefty clearance upfield, and his opposite number Welch was left exposed as he committed himself too early.

Adam Mills was able to expertly round stranded keeper Welch and then pull the ball for Baker to sweep into an unguarded net.

Royston registered their first goal attempt a minute later, although Rohdell Gordon’s 20-yarder flew wide of target.

Jessup made a terrific save in the 20th minute. He did well to parry a swerving shot by Gordon, and was quickly to his feet to smother the bouncing ball before a Crows striker could pounce.

Three minutes later and former Colchester United midfielder, Sam Corcoran, was booked for a bad foul on Needham’s Saml Squire.

Reece Dobson went close with a rasping shot on 24 minutes, which sailed just wide of the near post, but the Marketmen did double their lead before the break.

Once again, Welch was caught out as Heath’s well-weighted through ball split open the defence. Welch was in no man’s land, out of his penalty area, as Mills gleefully steered the ball into an empty net.

The Marketmen soaked up the pressure in the second period, although they were fortunate that substitute Tom Newman’s thunderbolt struck the inside of the far post and rolled to safety, on 73 minutes. Mills was sent off late on for two bookable offences.

Jessup made a great save from James Potton on 90 minutes to ensure a clean-sheet, and a place in the first round at Weymouth, who won their replay at St Albans.

NEEDHAM: Jessup, Dye, Marsden, Squire, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath, Baker (sub Griffiths, 83), Dobson, Mills. Unused subs: Kamanzi, Issa, Collard, Shortten.

Attendance: 153