Ipswich Town loan young Irish defender Cotter to Chelmsford City

Barry Cotter has joined Chelmsford City on a month's loan from Ipswich Town. Picture: CHELMSFORDCITYFC Archant

Ipswich Town defender Barry Cotter has joined Chelmsford City on loan for a month.

Barry Cotter featuring forTown U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Barry Cotter featuring forTown U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Irishman hasn't featured for the first-team since the end of the 2017/18, having burst onto the scene with an extremely impressive display in the 1-0 victory over Barnsley which proved to be Mick McCarthy's final game in charge of the Blues.

He's had to make do with Under 23 football since then, but will now get a taste of the first-team with the National League South side.

Cotter had previously trained with Swedish second division side GAIS alongside compatriot Aaron Drinan, who subsequently joined the club on loan earlier this summer.

Barry Cotter pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS Barry Cotter pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS

When asked about Cotter recently, Town boss Paul Lambert said: "He has to impress me, that's normal, any footballer has to impress a manager that comes in and Barry falls into that category, you have to impress me to show me what you can do.

"(Armando) Dobra's done it, forced his way through, Bailey's (Clements) done it, forced his way through, Idris (El Mizouni) has done it, forced his way through. You have to force your way through as a young player."

Chelmsford currently sit 14th in the sixth-tier of English football and face Eastbourne Borough this weekend.