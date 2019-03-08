'He came on like he'd played 300 games for Millwall' - Bialkowski makes winning start to life with Lions

Bartosz Bialkowski made a winning debut as Millwall beat Preston 1-0 on Saturday. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bartosz Bialkowski made a winning start to life at Millwall as the Lions beat Preston 1-0 yesterday.

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski has joined Millwall on a season-long loan. Photo: Pagepix Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski has joined Millwall on a season-long loan. Photo: Pagepix

The Pole joined the Championship club at the start of the week, completing a season-long loan move having previously seen a permanent deal fall through this summer.

He had to make do with a place on the bench but came on just before half-time after fellow new signing Frank Fielding was forced off with an injury after taking a goal kick.

Jed Wallace's goal won the game for Millwall, with manager Neil Harris impressed with how Bialkowski handled the situation.

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC

"The team were in complete control. Correct me if I'm wrong but I can't remember my goalkeeper making a save," Harris said. "I thought we dealt with the Frank Fielding situation really well. When you can bring on Bart Bialkowski, wow, player of the year at Ipswich year after year, experience at this level.

"You sometimes worry about a goalkeeper coming on, could it unsettle the team. He came on like he played 300 games for Millwall. I'm really pleased, three points, a quality goal, clean sheet - it doesn't get better than that."

Bialkowski tweeted after the game: "Gutted for Frankie, but delighted to made my debut for @MillwallFC always nice to start with a clean sheet. Great team performance and unbelievable atmosphere at the Den."

Bialkowski's loan move to Millwall does not include any agreement regarding a permanent move next summer, with Wolves goalkeeper Will Norris brought in on loan to replace him.

Tomas Holy started for the Blues at Burton, with Norris on the bench.