'I would be very happy to sign' - Bialkowski keen on permanent Millwall switch as discussions continue

PUBLISHED: 10:51 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 16 January 2020

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently on loan at Millwall. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently on loan at Millwall. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski says he would be happy to join Millwall on a permanent deal.

Ipswich Town can no longer recall Bartosz Bialkowski from his loan at Millwall, but Will Norris could still potentially return to Wolves. Picture: PA/ROSS HALLSIpswich Town can no longer recall Bartosz Bialkowski from his loan at Millwall, but Will Norris could still potentially return to Wolves. Picture: PA/ROSS HALLS

The Polish stopper joined the Championship club on loan in January after a previously-agreed £900,000 move broke down due to the Lions' concerns regarding an historic knee injury.

Since making the move he has become a fixture in the Millwall side, firstly under Neil Harris and subsequently Gary Rowett, with the 31-year-old back to his best following a string of impressive performances which have made him a fans' favourite.

The Blues did have the option to recall their three-time player-of-the-year and potentially sell him to another club, as manager Paul Lambert looks to raise funds in January, but that clause expired on January 7 after no offers were received, meaning Bialkowski will remain at Millwall for the season.

And, in an ideal world, Bialkowski says he would like to remain with the club full-time.

MORE: Bialkowski to stay with Millwall for season after Ipswich's recall clause expires... but Norris could still return to Wolves

"Absolutely, yeah," he said when asked if he would be interested in making the switch. "I've said I'm enjoying it and when you're enjoying something it's so much easier to make a decision.

"Obviously it's not down to me. There are three parties involved in the situation. For me I can say I would be very happy if I signed here on a permanent deal."

Bialkowski continues to live in Ipswich where his family are settled, but also has an apartment near Millwall's Bromley training ground.

It's understood there have been discussions between the two clubs regarding a permanent move, with Millwall keen to keep the goalkeeper, but that any deal is more likely to be completed in the summer.

