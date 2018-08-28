Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me about it’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

PUBLISHED: 14:24 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:37 21 November 2018

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLERBartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Q: How’s the international break been and how are things under the new regime?

BB: It’s good to have had a couple of days off but we’ve been working very hard under the new manager. It’s all looking very positive.

On his first day he showed us and told us how he wants to play and we’ve been working very hard on that since on the training pitch. I think we’ve showed in the two games under him that we have take it on board.

Q: How important was it for him to bring a positivity to the camp? Were heads pretty low?

Bartosz Bialkowski, pictured on the bench at Birmingham. Photo: PagepixBartosz Bialkowski, pictured on the bench at Birmingham. Photo: Pagepix

BB: Most of us, if not all of us, were very low because of the situation we were in but the gaffer just wants us to enjoy ourselves. He’s such a positive guy and all we need to do is enjoy ourselves on the pitch and go from there.

Q: How low had it got? Not just for you but for the team as a whole?

BB: When you can’t win games you are low because winning games makes the world look brighter and everything’s much better.

When you’re not winning and not performing well you’re down. You try and keep yourself up but it’s difficult.

I think it’s the best thing that happened to this club that Paul Lambert came in. I never knew him before but as soon as he came in he brought that positivity that we needed.

We actually believe in ourselves again, which is the most important thing in football. If you don’t believe in yourself you won’t get far but, when you do, you will go far.

Q: Going back to September, how difficult was it when you were left out of the team for the Norwich game?

BB: It was a shock for me, I’m not going to lie.

Dean Gerken took Bialkowski's place in goal for the Norwich game. Picture: ARCHANTDean Gerken took Bialkowski's place in goal for the Norwich game. Picture: ARCHANT

I knew I wasn’t performing that well but I only found out an hour-and-a-half before the game – the biggest game for the fans, for me and for the club. I was never told anything or spoke to the old gaffer before of after and I was disappointed, obviously.

What I had to do was keep training hard and do everything to be ready again.

Q: How were you told? Just when the team came out with no one-to-one?

BB: The manager just read the team out in the dressing room. That’s how I found out.

Bialkowski was back in goal at Leeds for what was Hurst's final game in charge. Picture PagepixBialkowski was back in goal at Leeds for what was Hurst's final game in charge. Picture Pagepix

Q: Did you get reasons after the game?

BB: No, nothing.

Q: Did you consider knocking on his door to find out why?

BB: I just thought, surely, that he would pull me aside and tell me the decision behind.

That never happened.

Q: Did you feel at the time there was a lack of respect there?

BB: I think you need to respect every single person whether he’s a player, a manager or someone working at the training ground.

If he wanted to drop me then that’s fine for me but at least have the bravery to tell me about it. But he never spoke to me and I thought that was a bit disrespectful.

That’s how I see it from my point of view and he’ll have a different one. But listen, he’s gone now so it’s totally forgotten because I’m enjoying my football again.

Q: What about when you got back in the team? Did he explain why?

BB: No, nothing. He just read out the team.

It was exactly the same with Deano (Gerken) as well. He never told him.

Q: You have a good relationship with Dean Gerken but was it difficult to be pleased for him?

BB: No, not at all because we have a really good relationship. Every time he played I kept my fingers crossed for him because that’s the way we are and we do everything to prepare for the game.

Q: Why do you think you were below your best at the start of the season?

BB: I have a few things in mind but I think I will keep that to myself for now. Maybe in the future I will tell everything about it but for now I’ll keep that to myself.

Q: How much have you enjoyed working with new goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker?

BB: He’s a brilliant guy. You cannot get bored with him which is a good thing because every day we are doing something different.

Sometimes you keep doing the same things every day and you can’t be fully at it, but Jimmy’s a funny guy. The chats we have are very funny and he’s certainly a character.

Q: He seems a similar character to Malcolm Webster…

BB: Yes, he really is and he can’t stop talking which is good. We’re always having banter and he loves trying to put the ball in the top corner.

But that’s great because if you can save them in training you can do that in the games, too.

Q: How has your role changed under the new manager? It seems you have been asked to do a few things differently in terms of distribution?

BB: We have so many options now when you’re taking a goal kick, it’s unbelievable. It’s not just a long kick but also players who want the ball and that’s a big difference.

I’m enjoying it because before, when there was a back pass, the only option was to kick it long but now we can actually start playing football and go from there.

When I was at Southampton we tried to play on the back and did that in training, although I was on the bench.

So I guess it’s all a bit new for me so I’m enjoying it.

Q: Your kick led to an assist at Reading…

BB: I had one exactly the same in training the day before (also scored by Freddie Sears).

Two in two days is pretty good. I might have had one or two before but I can’t really remember.

Topic Tags:

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me about it’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

26 minutes ago Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

57 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

12:28 Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

10:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Yesterday, 16:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Yesterday, 11:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen says he is ready to talk to other clubs in January.

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Yesterday, 11:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is clear on his January recruitment strategy following a meeting with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24