‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

PUBLISHED: 12:03 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:03 22 November 2018

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected for tomorrow night’s game, helped by reduced ticket prices and charity donations, with the Blues looking to continue their promising start under new manager Paul Lambert.

The Scot has brought a marked change to Ipswich’s playing style during his two games in charge, which have both ended in draws, and Bialkowski is keen to ensure that is on full display this evening.

“I’ve heard we will have more than 20,000 people watching us again which is great, because we need them,” the goalkeeper said.

MORE: ‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

“It’s nice to have a couple of days off to clear the minds but we’re fully prepared and ready to go.

“We’ve got such a good away following and we’ve shown a couple of times away from home that we can play decent football but we’ve lacked that at home this season.

“It’s important to us to show them we can play good, attacking and intense football.

“We need the fans. It’s going to be a big crowd and we must show them we can get ourselves out of this situation.

“There are no easy games in this league and you need to be 100 per cent in every game or you will be punished.

MORE: ‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

“I think we have a different mentality coming into the games now and we’re feeling positive. We’re thinking about stopping the opposition but also about showing them how we are going to play first and foremost.”

Lambert’s arrival has been greeted in positive fashion by the Ipswich Town players, with Bialkowski admitting the clarity his new boss has offered since his arrival has been of great benefit to the squad.

“Everyone in this club believes in what he’s saying and he told us the idea of what he wants to do straight away,” he said.

MORE: ‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

“We get videos almost every day on patterns of play and you can see that on the pitch it’s actually working.

“All of a sudden everyone believes in themselves and it’s all very positive.”

One player to particularly benefit is Freddie Sears, who has scored in each of Lambert’s two games in charge.

“He’s a great guy and we’re pleased for him,” he said.

“He’s enjoying himself and I think everyone on the pitch is. That’s the big difference.”

