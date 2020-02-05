E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bialkowski's one big regret as he thanks fans for 'five great years' at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 February 2020

Relegation hurt goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Relegation hurt goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bartosz Bialkowski hopes to one day return to Portman Road to say a proper goodbye to the Ipswich Town fans.

Bialkowski regrets not being able to say goodbye to the Ipswich fans on the pitch. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMBialkowski regrets not being able to say goodbye to the Ipswich fans on the pitch. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Pole joined Millwall permanently at the end of January, bringing an end to a five-and-a-half year association with the Blues which was largely filled with happy memories.

He won three-successive player-of-the-year awards which ultimately took him to the 2018 World Cup, but initially joined Millwall on loan in the summer in a bid to reignite his love of football following the Blues' relegation.

Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich during his time at the club, with the last of those coming on the final day of last season during the victory over Leeds United.

The Pole is extremely grateful for all the support he received over the years but regrets not being able to say a proper goodbye to supporters. He hopes, one day, to get a good reception if and when he returns to Portman Road as an opponent.

"That's the one thing I really regret, not having a proper chance to say goodbye to everyone," he said.

"Hopefully Ipswich can get back up and, if I have a chance to say goodbye next year that would be brilliant.

"I want to say a big thank you because everyone has been so good to me here, to me, my wife and my family.

Bartosz Bialkowski won three successive player-of-the-year awards at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMBartosz Bialkowski won three successive player-of-the-year awards at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"I'm still living in Ipswich so I still meet people here and they ask how I'm getting on, which is really nice.

"I hope I will have the chance to play at Portman Road and I hope I would get a good reception. Maybe that can be the chance to say goodbye."

Bialkowski is chasing the Premier League with a Millwall side in the Championship promotion race but believes, with a little patience, his former team-mates could be celebrating come the end of the season.

"I can hear the fans aren't happy with it at the moment but they're fourth in the league and they still can do it and they can still go up automatically," Bialkowski said. "They are four points off the top and two games ago they were top of the league.

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMBartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"People need to be patient and let the boys do their jobs. It's not an easy league and after last season people maybe thought it was going to be easy to get back up to the Championship again but it's a tough league and it will never be easy.

"Sunderland and Portsmouth are still in the league. After the season we had last year it's hard to change from losing every week to actually starting to win every week. Ipswich had a great start to League One but have dipped in form. "They're fourth with a good squad. There's a good mixture between experience and youth. Flynny (Downes) is doing unbelievable, Woolfy (Luke Woolfenden) has stepped up and then there are players like Ems (Emyr Huws) who is Championship standard when he is fit. It's been good to see him play so much this season.

"Bish (Teddy Bishop) has been so unlucky but he's a great footballer player. Judgey (Alan Judge) too. You can go on and on and there are good players in every position.

"You just need to be patient and that would be my message to the fans. Just let them work and see where they're going to be in May. They can still do it."

