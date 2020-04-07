Video

‘The Art of Bart’ - Former Town keeper’s Millwall highlights reel brings back memories of stunning form at Ipswich

Bartosz Bialkowski joined Millwall on a permanent basis in January. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bartosz Bialkowski’s move to Millwall has given the former Ipswich Town goalkeeper a new lease of life.

The Pole became a hero at Portman Road during three stunning seasons which saw him win player-of-the-year honours in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but fell badly out of form during his final season at the club before moving to Millwall last summer.

Bialkowski, who still lives in Ipswich despite making his initial loan move permanent in January, has hit his previous heights during his first campaign with the Lions, with the Championship club releasing a highlight reel of his season so far.

It’s clear the goalkeeper is enjoying his football again, with many of the saves shown reminiscent of his time at Portman Road.

“I wasn’t myself last season and I needed a change,” Bialkowski said in a recent interview with this newspaper.

“I managed to do that and I’m doing well for Millwall so I have no regrets there at all but, at the same time, I regret that I’ve ended my time at Ipswich with relegation.

“That’s still in me and it’s still painful. I think it will be for a while. It was perfect for me here for four years from the first day I got here because everyone welcomed me with open arms. We’re going to stay here for a long time because this is our house and this is our place but it was the right decision.

“Form is temporary and class is permanent,” he continued. “I knew I was still a good goalie who could do a good job in the Championship. I think this is maybe the most consistently I’ve played.

“I’ve made a couple of mistakes this season but I’ve played about 30 games and have been happy with the way I’ve played in them.

“I’m enjoying football again and doing well and that’s great.”