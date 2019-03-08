Leiston slide continues with defeat at Barwell

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley has watched his team struggle recently. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Evo-Stik South Premier Central Barwell 3 Leiston 0 The Suffolk side’s poor run of form continued as Barwell defeated Leiston 3-0 at the Kirkby Road Sports Ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It leaves Leiston without a league win in their last seven matches and left them loitering in 16th place in the league table.

Stuart Boardley welcomed Tom Bullard, Josh Cheetham and Robert Eagle back into the squad while Patrick Brothers and Harrison Bacon were injured and Harry Knights was unavailable.

They were undone by two first half goals by Jai Rowe, a player who will be turning professional in the summer by moving to Scunthorpe United, which left them with an uphill struggle for the rest of the match.

The first goal came after just 15 minutes when Marcus Garnham saved Rowe’s shot but he was on hand to header in the resultant corner that followed.

Three minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead as Rowe hit a strike with venom that went in off the post to put Leiston firmly on the back foot.

The Canaries had more opportunities to increase their lead before the break as Sam Hollis and Jamie Towers spurned good chances. A couple of moments before half time, Dom Brownhill’s free kick came back off the post.

Leiston tried their hardest to get back in the match in the second period but Barwell defended well and it was Elliot Putman who went closest next, however, Barwell did seal the points in the 83rd minute.

A good delivery from Dom Brownhill found Brady Hickey, who scored at Victory Road earlier in the season, and he headed in his 25th goal of the season to make it three. Late in the contest, Hickey hit the bar with a free kick but there was to be no further goals.

At Victory Road, Leiston Reserves went down 2-1 to March Town United. Jourdan Kiwomya put the Reserves ahead but Craig Gillies levelled from the penalty spot in the 71st minute and Danny Emmington won it in injury time.