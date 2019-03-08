E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Battling Sudbury hit back to share the spoils in King's Marsh thriller

PUBLISHED: 10:13 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 17 November 2019

Sudbury celebrate Tom Dettmar's late header to level the scores at 3-3. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Sudbury celebrate Tom Dettmar's late header to level the scores at 3-3. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Isthmian North Division

AFC Sudbury 3 Witham Town 3

Following their FA Trophy exploits at Worthing last Saturday, it was back to the 'bread and butter' of the league for AFC Sudbury with the visit of Witham Town, a point behind the 'Yellows' in the table.

It proved a tough assignment for Mark Morsley's side with the home side always playing catch-up and in a barn-storming second half they came from 3-1 down to deservedly draw level and almost snatch the points in a frenetic finale that saw the visitors reduced to 10 men in the sixth minute of added time.

Witham were indebted to their goal keeper Rhys Madden whose handling throughout was impeccable and the breathtaking save from Liam Bennett in the second half was top drawer.

With the final whistle approaching, the visitors had that element of luck when Ben Hunter struck a stupendous shot from 22 yards that did beat the keeper, but thundered off the post and the rebound was headed home, but ruled off side to the dismay of the majority of supporters that totalled 307.

This new pattern of play adopted by Mark Morsley's side has given fresh impetus to the 'Yellows' season, and yet there were crucial times when the defence were vulnerable that ultimately cost them three points.

Sudbury made the early running forcing several corners and should have been ahead when Liam Bennett failed to finish a great cross from the ever prompting Joe Whight.

They were punished in the 7th minute when a complete mix up in the box following a free kick enabled Marcus Bowers for the visitors, to steer the ball into an empty net.

Ten minutes later Sean Marks responded heading home following a corner to draw level. Madden then made saves from Whight and Callum Harrison before Scott Kemp made it 2-1 on the stroke half-time.

After the break Marks headed narrowly wide and Harrison's diagonal ball to Bennett culminated in a terrific shot from the young starlet that resulted in a stunning save from Madden

On the hour Marcus Bowers struck a vicious shot to put the visitors ahead, but the 'Yellows' responded with fortitude and Witham were severely tested.

In the 71st minute Harrison reduced the arrears with a breath taking effort and 12 minutes later Whight set up Tom Dettmar who headed home with aplomb.

Referee Jack Willmore.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trains suspended between Sudbury and Marks Tey

Trains between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended for the rest of the day Picture: GREGG BROWN

Late drama at Bloomfields as Needham and Rushall share the spoils

Luke Ingram celebrates his goal for Needham in front of the home fans. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Battling Sudbury hit back to share the spoils in King’s Marsh thriller

Sudbury celebrate Tom Dettmar's late header to level the scores at 3-3. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Warnings of delays on A14 as large boat is transported through county

A previous abnormal load passing through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorcyclist in hospital in critical condition following collision

A man is in a critical condition this morning following a collision on Sands Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists