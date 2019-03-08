Battling Sudbury hit back to share the spoils in King's Marsh thriller Mike Bacon

Sudbury celebrate Tom Dettmar's late header to level the scores at 3-3. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Isthmian North Division AFC Sudbury 3 Witham Town 3

Witham celebrate Marcus Bowers' second and Witham's third goal. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Following their FA Trophy exploits at Worthing last Saturday, it was back to the 'bread and butter' of the league for AFC Sudbury with the visit of Witham Town, a point behind the 'Yellows' in the table.

It proved a tough assignment for Mark Morsley's side with the home side always playing catch-up and in a barn-storming second half they came from 3-1 down to deservedly draw level and almost snatch the points in a frenetic finale that saw the visitors reduced to 10 men in the sixth minute of added time.

Witham were indebted to their goal keeper Rhys Madden whose handling throughout was impeccable and the breathtaking save from Liam Bennett in the second half was top drawer.

With the final whistle approaching, the visitors had that element of luck when Ben Hunter struck a stupendous shot from 22 yards that did beat the keeper, but thundered off the post and the rebound was headed home, but ruled off side to the dismay of the majority of supporters that totalled 307.

GOAL Callum Harrison (No 10) pulls a goal back for Sudbury against Witham. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

This new pattern of play adopted by Mark Morsley's side has given fresh impetus to the 'Yellows' season, and yet there were crucial times when the defence were vulnerable that ultimately cost them three points.

Sudbury made the early running forcing several corners and should have been ahead when Liam Bennett failed to finish a great cross from the ever prompting Joe Whight.

They were punished in the 7th minute when a complete mix up in the box following a free kick enabled Marcus Bowers for the visitors, to steer the ball into an empty net.

Ten minutes later Sean Marks responded heading home following a corner to draw level. Madden then made saves from Whight and Callum Harrison before Scott Kemp made it 2-1 on the stroke half-time.

After the break Marks headed narrowly wide and Harrison's diagonal ball to Bennett culminated in a terrific shot from the young starlet that resulted in a stunning save from Madden

On the hour Marcus Bowers struck a vicious shot to put the visitors ahead, but the 'Yellows' responded with fortitude and Witham were severely tested.

In the 71st minute Harrison reduced the arrears with a breath taking effort and 12 minutes later Whight set up Tom Dettmar who headed home with aplomb.

