Turkey Trot 10-mile wins for Jeffries and Jacks

Matt Jeffries, of Waveney AC, who won the Beccles Turkey Trot 10-mile race on Sunday. Archant

The Waveney Valley AC double act of Matt Jeffries and Samantha Jacks tasted victory at the annual Beccles Turkey Trot 10-mile road race, held on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event started at Beccles Sports Centre, on Ringsfield Road, and featured an undulating 10-mile course on country lanes around small villages on the edge of the Waveney Valley.

Jeffries enjoyed a big margin of victory, leading home a field of 443 in a winning time of 54mins 48secs. He was in fact nearly four minutes clear of his closest rivals.

Robert Chenery, in the colours of Ipswich JAFFA, was second in 58:39, while the Stowmarket Striders pair of Scott Williams (58:43) and Samuel Burdett (59:08) were third and fourth respectively.

Adam Howlett, of Framlingham Flyers, was fifth overall and the first veteran. He ducked under the one-hour barrier with a time of 59:52 in his over-45 age group.

Kyle Brooks, from Wymondham AC, was one second inside the hour in sixth (59:59), followed by Newmarket Joggers' Mark Hayward (60:21) and Stowmarket's Chris Hall (60:37) in eighth and ninth positions.

You may also want to watch:

The top 10 was completed by Waveney Valley's Lee Cook (60:43) and Felixstowe Road Runners' Ben Jacobs, who was also the first over-40 veteran in 60:50.

In other veteran categories, Lowestoft Road Runners featured highly with Paul Lyon second over-40 (60:56), Chris Haylock second over-45 (71:33) and Steven Carruthers first over-50 (62:55).

Stowmarket Striders' Chris Starmer was first over-60 in 70:04, and his club-mate Frank Moggan was the leading over-70 in 82:24.

Meanwhile, Samantha Jacks was away and clear in the ladies' race, finishing 19th overall in a time of 63:29.

Laura Shewbridge, of Hadleigh Hares, was a runner-up in 65:59, followed by the Stowmarket Striders pair of Tamara Jordan and Emma Attwood. Jordan was third and the first over-40 in 66:45, while Attwood was fourth in 67:37. Fifth went to Coltishall Jaguars' Nicola Lambert-John (69:35).

In the other female veteran categories, Norwich Road Runners' Rachel Miller topped the over-45 rankings with 73:03, and Stowmarket's Mary Narey was first over-50 in 76:21. Her club-mate Angela Brinkley celebrated an over-55 victory with 82:30.

There were also veteran wins for the Bungay Black Dog trio of Bobbie Sauerzapf (over-60, 89:30), Hazel Garrity (over-65, 88:46) and Christine Muttitt (over-70, 98:32).