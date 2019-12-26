E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It was a big lift for us' - Chenery after Bury's 2-1 win over Soham

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 December 2019

Celebrations as Bury Town players share their jubiliation with home fans after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Celebrations as Bury Town players share their jubiliation with home fans after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, insisted that his side's Boxing Day 2-1 victory over Soham Town Rangers was a "very important win" going into a busy New Year.

Ollie Hughes lies on the ground after being floored by Soham defender Lloyd Groves, who was sent off. Bury scored the resultant penalty in a 2-1 win. Picture: CARL MARSTONOllie Hughes lies on the ground after being floored by Soham defender Lloyd Groves, who was sent off. Bury scored the resultant penalty in a 2-1 win. Picture: CARL MARSTON

High-flying Bury, third in the Isthmian League North table with just two league defeats all season, secured all three points thanks to an 83rd minute winner from midfielder Jake Chambers-Shaw against 10-man Soham.

Earlier, the visitors had been reduced to 10 men by centre-half Lloyd Groves' 19th minute dismissal, with leading scorer Cemal Ramadan dispatching the resultant penalty.

Sam Mulready curled home a delightful equaliser, just before half-time, but dominant Bury eventually emerged victorious.

"That's a match we would probably only have drawn last season," admitted Chenery.

"I thought we were very good for the first 20 minutes. We were on the front foot and the tempo was high. Their player (Lloyd Groves) has then made a rash decision in terms of striking out at Ollie Hughes and was rightly sent off.

"But for the next 10 minutes we dipped below our standards, and they scored a really good goal.

You may also want to watch:

"However, we were calm at half-time. We knew that if we moved the ball quickly and created overloads, then we would have a good chance of getting the winner.

"Soham sat in and I thought we fully controlled the game. We didn't panic, and there was no reason to, unlike perhaps maybe before (last season).

"We know how we play, and we trust in each other. The players know that a misplaced pass is not a crime, because if you are trying to move the ball then that sometimes happens.

"I'm pleased for Jake Chambers-Shaw. He kept probing and he got his goal. He kept plugging away.

"There was a lot of emotion when he scored. You could feel it in the crowd, and it was a big lift for us.

"This was a very important win, because we are coming to the business part of the season, believe it or not.

"You come through December and we are facing a really busy month in January.

"We've got to put points on the board and today was a really good result. I felt we were far superior to the opposition," added Chenery.

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No weekend through trains from East Anglia to London could hit sales

There will be no through trains to London over the weekend - could regional shopping centres get a boost from shoppers? Stock Image.

‘It was a big lift for us’ – Chenery after Bury’s 2-1 win over Soham

Celebrations as Bury Town players share their jubiliation with home fans after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Kings of Anglia BONUS: Dissecting Lambert’s bizarre post-match comments and a disappointing Boxing Day

Paul Lambert's post-match comments following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Gillingham caused a stir. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Warning of delays during ‘burst water main’ repairs

Emergency repair works are being carried out on Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists