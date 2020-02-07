Non-League podcast.... Ben Chenery... 'Just call me Ron!'

Ben Chenery Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by former Luton Town and Cambridge United defender and now Bury Town boss Ben Chenery.

In a superb podcast, enjoy many of Ben's terrific stories:-

- Life as a winger!

- Early days at Ipswich Town

- David Pleat and Luton Town

- Marcus Stewart and Bristol Rovers

- Heady days at Cambridge United

- Roy McFarland

- THAT winning FA Trophy final goal

- Chelmsford and back

- Bury Town and me

- How high can you go?

- My future in the game

Plus! Which non-league club did he not enjoy being at?

Suffolk Premier Cup or Step 3 football for Bury?

And why he was nicknamed Ron!