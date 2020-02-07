Non-League podcast.... Ben Chenery... 'Just call me Ron!'
PUBLISHED: 13:37 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 07 February 2020
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they are joined by former Luton Town and Cambridge United defender and now Bury Town boss Ben Chenery.
In a superb podcast, enjoy many of Ben's terrific stories:-
- Life as a winger!
- Early days at Ipswich Town
- David Pleat and Luton Town
- Marcus Stewart and Bristol Rovers
- Heady days at Cambridge United
- Roy McFarland
- THAT winning FA Trophy final goal
- Chelmsford and back
- Bury Town and me
- How high can you go?
- My future in the game
Plus! Which non-league club did he not enjoy being at?
Suffolk Premier Cup or Step 3 football for Bury?
And why he was nicknamed Ron!