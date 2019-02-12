Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Chenery relishes Bury’s next three games against top-five opposition

PUBLISHED: 14:09 22 February 2019

Action from last weekend's local derby, with Mildenhall right winger Sandro Costa Dias Fernandes and Bury left-back Ryan Stafford in the frame. Bury are away at Aveley and Mildenhall are on the road at Coggeshall this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Action from last weekend's local derby, with Mildenhall right winger Sandro Costa Dias Fernandes and Bury left-back Ryan Stafford in the frame. Bury are away at Aveley and Mildenhall are on the road at Coggeshall this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Bury Town face up to the first of three very testing fixtures, against top-five sides, when they travel to Aveley this afternoon.

The Blues are six points adrift of the Bostik North play-off zone, going into their last 10 fixtures of the season, so they really need to take points off the trio of second-placed Aveley, away at fifth-placed Coggeshall Town and at home to leaders Bowers & Pitsea over the next month.

Ben Chenery’s men were held to a goalless draw away at local rivals Mildenhall Town last weekend, in their last outing.

Bury manager Chenery said: “Things didn’t fall for us in the right areas at Mildenhall, inside the box. We didn’t really hurt them, which was disappointing.

“But we remained unbeaten (now just one defeat in the last seven matches), and we defended well. We now move on to Aveley.

“It’s a big few weeks for us, and I would rather be playing these top clubs, than not playing them, because that will have a huge bearing on where we finish.

“It’s nice to be pitting ourselves against the football clubs above us, good clubs who are up there for a reason, with good resources. We welcome that. We are a good footballing team, and it will be a big test for us,” added Chenery.

The Blues were missing front-runner Cemal Ramadan, a very important player for them, due to injury at Mildenhall, and he is unlikely to return this weekend.

But there is then a two-week break before the following fixture, away at Coggeshall on March 9.

“Cemal had a problem with his hip, which has gone into his groin,” explained Chenery.

“It is something we have to assess, and it might be a little while until he is back with us, which stretches the squad a little bit. That’s football, we have to deal with that.

“This Saturday will probably be too soon for him,” added Chenery.

- Mildenhall Town, second from bottom and six points adrift of safety, are away at fifth-placed Coggeshall this afternoon.

Hall boss Ricky Cornish said: “We have given ourselves a fighting chance of getting out of it – our goal is to get out of the bottom two.

“We have two more difficult games left, against Coggeshall and then Bowers & Pitsea (following weekend). After that we will have all the confidence in the world, going into our last nine games.”

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police seek four men in connection with mass brawl

Tommy Gilbert, Ryan Walsh, Mickey McDonagh and Leroy Moran Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Dream midfields, Wigan trip, Lambert’s ban and the last chance saloon

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson presented the most recent Ipswich Town Group Chat

Is our appetite for the latest fashion killing our planet?

Is our appetite for the lastest fashion slowly killing the planet? PICTURE: Getty Images

Logistics firm commits its future to Essex

Essex-based logistics firm Simarco has pledged its future to the area with a new lease on its Witham headquarters Picture: SIMARCO

Air ambulance called to woman trapped under car

Station Hill. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists