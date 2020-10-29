E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘A very talented young striker’ - Town prospect Folami joins Melbourne Victory on loan

PUBLISHED: 09:59 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 29 October 2020

Ipswich Town's Ben Folami has joined the Melbourne Victory on loan Picture: STEVE WALLER

Young Ipswich Town striker Ben Folami has joined Australian side Melbourne Victory on loan until the end of the season.

It’s a move home for the 21-year-old Australian youth international, who scored his first Town goal in the EFL Trophy win over Gillingham last month.

Grant Brebner’s Victory outfit don’t start their A-League season until the end of December, but Folami will be hopeful of seeing action when they recommence their 2020 AFC Champions League campaign in late November.

MORE: Mike Bacon: Why Kieron Dyer has all the credentials to be manager of Ipswich Town one day

Folami, who’s made seven senior appearances for Town, scoring once, said: “I’m very happy to have signed with Melbourne Victory this season.

“Victory is one of the biggest clubs in the country, they have such a big membership and fan base and obviously a very proud history of success.

“Speaking to Grant, he outlined a very clear vision he has for the team to get them back up the table. I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to play under him, I can’t wait to start training with the team and putting in the hard work to make sure we’re ready to compete this season.”

MORE: Ipswich Town exploring the possibility of screening games at Portman Road

Boss Brebner added: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to Melbourne Victory.

“We believe Ben is a very talented young striker with a bright future ahead of him. He works hard on and off the pitch and will add depth to our forward stocks this season.

“The squad is preparing well, and the likes of Ben, Jacob Butterfield, Callum McManaman, Nick Ansell, Jake Brimmer and Max Crocombe will help the squad build the competitive environment on and off the pitch we believe will help us get back up the table.”

