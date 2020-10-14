Folami could be set for loan move to Australia
PUBLISHED: 11:15 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 14 October 2020
Ipswich Town striker Ben Folami could be set for a move to Australian top flight side Melbourne Victory.
The 21-year-old Aussie has been made available for loan by Town boss Paul Lambert, with The World Game reporting Victory are interested in signing the youngster.
It’s understood any potential deal is likely to be a loan move, rather than a permanent switch, with the move likely to appeal to Folami as he searches for first-team football in the run-up to next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Folami scored his first senior goal for Ipswich in Town’s 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham last week, having made his debut under former boss Mick McCarthy in 2018.
MORE: League One transfer guide – The lowdown on every summer signing of 2020
In total he’s made four first-team starts and three sub appearances for the club, having also spent time on loan at Stevenage last season, and is contracted until the end of this season.
The Australian A-League season is likely to begin in December.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.