Folami could be set for loan move to Australia

Ben Folami celebrates his EFL Trophy goal with Liam Gibbs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town striker Ben Folami could be set for a move to Australian top flight side Melbourne Victory.

The 21-year-old Aussie has been made available for loan by Town boss Paul Lambert, with The World Game reporting Victory are interested in signing the youngster.

It’s understood any potential deal is likely to be a loan move, rather than a permanent switch, with the move likely to appeal to Folami as he searches for first-team football in the run-up to next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Folami scored his first senior goal for Ipswich in Town’s 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham last week, having made his debut under former boss Mick McCarthy in 2018.

In total he’s made four first-team starts and three sub appearances for the club, having also spent time on loan at Stevenage last season, and is contracted until the end of this season.

The Australian A-League season is likely to begin in December.