E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Folami could be set for loan move to Australia

PUBLISHED: 11:15 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 14 October 2020

Ben Folami celebrates his EFL Trophy goal with Liam Gibbs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ben Folami celebrates his EFL Trophy goal with Liam Gibbs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town striker Ben Folami could be set for a move to Australian top flight side Melbourne Victory.

The 21-year-old Aussie has been made available for loan by Town boss Paul Lambert, with The World Game reporting Victory are interested in signing the youngster.

It’s understood any potential deal is likely to be a loan move, rather than a permanent switch, with the move likely to appeal to Folami as he searches for first-team football in the run-up to next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Folami scored his first senior goal for Ipswich in Town’s 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham last week, having made his debut under former boss Mick McCarthy in 2018.

MORE: League One transfer guide – The lowdown on every summer signing of 2020

In total he’s made four first-team starts and three sub appearances for the club, having also spent time on loan at Stevenage last season, and is contracted until the end of this season.

The Australian A-League season is likely to begin in December.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School closes for two weeks after a number of staff and students get coronavirus

Clacton Coastal Academy will now be closed until after half term Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Woman suspected of racially abusing family is charged

Teresa Jefferies has been charged with racially abusing a family in Colchester last month (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motion put forward for 20mph speed limits across the board in Suffolk’s residential streets

The Lib Dem, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council wants 20mph speed limits for all residential streets., Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Thorntons considering closing Ipswich store

The building which houses Thorntons chocolate shop in Ipswich town centre is up for rent Picture: ARCHANT

Folami could be set for loan move to Australia

Ben Folami celebrates his EFL Trophy goal with Liam Gibbs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com