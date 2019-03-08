E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'It's down to me to impress the gaffer and take my chance' - Folami keen for Ipswich first-team return

PUBLISHED: 17:30 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 11 September 2019

Ben Folami pictured duringTown U23s against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Striker Ben Folami is looking to push his way back into first-team contention after making his comeback from injury this week.

The 20-year-old Australian has been sidelined for eight months after undergoing Achilles surgery at the start of the year but played an hour for the Under 23s against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Folami made four senior appearances in 2018 after being given his break by Mick McCarthy and is now after more.

"I didn't expect to play that long because I didn't think I'd last that long to be honest," Folami told the club website.

"I got through it with no problems and I'm really pleased. Touch wood that will be it for injuries for a while.

"There has been no reaction to playing on Monday and I'm all good to go now.

"I've obviously got to build my fitness levels up; look to get my sharpness back and then push on from there.

"It was great to be involved in the first-team back then and obviously I want to get back to that level. It's down to me to impress the gaffer and take my chance if it comes along."

