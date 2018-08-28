Heavy Showers

Fowkes on target as Lowestoft win at Leiston in League Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:05 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:08 06 November 2018

Goalmouth action as Leiston prepare to defend a corner during the Suffolk derby against Lowestoft in the CSS League Challenge Cup at Victory Road. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Leiston 0 Lowestoft Town 1

Leiston keeper Charlie Beckwith prepares to deal with a shot during the first half against Lowestoft. Picture: CARL MARSTONLeiston keeper Charlie Beckwith prepares to deal with a shot during the first half against Lowestoft. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ben Fowkes netted a late winner as Lowestoft Town deservedly ended their lean spell by beating hosts Leiston in a CSS League Challenge Cup second round tie at Victory Road tonight.

Fowkes drilled home the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute following a quick break from a throw-in, although Seb Dunbar did appear to be fouled before the ball went out of play. His angled drive beat keeper Charlie Beckwith and flew into the bottom corner of the net.

Beckwith was actually named man-of-the-match, and for good reason – he made a half-dozen fine saves in the second period.

It was a first half devoid of clear-cut chances, although both sides showed their willingness to shoot from distance.

Leiston had a few changes in their starting line-up, with one eye no doubt on this Saturday’s FA Trophy second qualifying round tie at home to Melksham Town, but they registered the first goal-attempt with Patrick Brothers firing a 20-yarder over the top on the quarter-hour mark.

- Non-league Podcast, episode one

It was Christy Finch’s turn to drill narrowly over, following Kyle Hammond’s precise lay-off, in the 19th minute.

Lowestoft, on a dreadful run featuring five defeats and one draw in their previous six games, did at least match their hosts for possession and frequency of shooting.

Kieron Higgs produced the best moment of the half, in the 21st minute, with an angled shot that home keeper Beckwith did well to push to safety.

Blues’ left-back Seb Dunbar was not far adrift with a sweet 30-yarder which had keeper Elvjs Putnins worried, but again both teams were restricted to long-range shots before the break, Fowkes going close for the visitors with a well-struck 20-yard drive on 42 minutes.

Leiston finally got in close, early in the second period, when Finch stabbed into the side-netting by nudging on Hammond’s delivery from a corner at the near post.

Otherwise, though, the Trawler Boys were largely in the ascendancy for the last half-hour.

Beckwith made three instinctive saves in quick succession on the hour mark, the first two being tremendous blocks to deny Shawn Bammant at point blank range.

Beckwith palmed away a goal-bound effort by Fowkes in the 62nd minute, and made his fifth fine save by beating away a stinging drive from Fowkes.

However, Beckwith was finally beaten by Fowkes’ accurate shot, with seven minutes remaining.

Squads

LEISTON: Beckwith, Canham, Dunbar, Rutterford (sub Aitken, 84), Jefford (sub Garrard, 61), Knights, Hammond, Moore, Blake, Finch (sub Davies, 72), Brothers.

LOWESTOFT: Putnins, Tann, Wren, Blanchfield, Jarvis, Deeks, Schaar, Fisk (sub Pollock, 46), Bammant (sub Pinheiro, 61), Fowkes, Higgs.

Attendance: 173

