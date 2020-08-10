Morris facing long spell out after suffering second serious knee injury

Ben Morris pictured before Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young Ipswich Town striker Ben Morris faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a second serious knee ligament injury inside 18 months.

Ben Morris pictured during Town U23s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Ben Morris pictured during Town U23s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

The forward, who has made five appearances in the Ipswich first-team, suffered the injury in training and is now likely to be out for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

Morris only returned to action at the beginning of 2020 having torn his cruciate ligament in his left knee in February 2019 and had been with Paul Lambert’s senior squad as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

“Ben has sadly re-torn his cruciate ligament,” Town physio Matt Byard said.

“He is seeing a specialist next week and we will take it from there but obviously it will mean an extensive recovery period.”

Morris, who showed flashes of his ability as a substitute in Paul Hurst’s first game as Ipswich boss, has also spent time on loan with Woking and Forest Green Rovers.

His Ipswich contract expires next summer.