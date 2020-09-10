Former Town loan target joins Dutch top flight club

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for young Liverpool and Wales star Ben Woodburn Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town loan target Ben Woodburn has joined Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam on loan from Liverpool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wales international was linked with a loan move to the Blues earlier this month and it’s understood the Blues did show a level of interest, along with fellow League One promotion-chasers Portsmouth.

However, following last season’s loan at Oxford, Liverpool have decided his development would be best served in the Dutch top flight.

You may also want to watch:

Woodburn, Wales’ youngest ever scorer, can play on the wing but is more comfortable playing as a No.10.

MORE: ‘There had to be some things said... some will respond, some won’t like it’ – Lambert on his summer of tough love

He made just 16 appearances for the Kassam Stadium club last season, scoring once during a campaign in which he broke both his feet in separate incidents.

He heads to Rotterdam on the recommendation of the Reds’ Dutch assistant coach, Pepijn Lijnders.

Ipswich have made three senior signings this summer, bringing in David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins ahead of the start of the League One season.