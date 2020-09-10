E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Town loan target joins Dutch top flight club

PUBLISHED: 16:22 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 10 September 2020

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for young Liverpool and Wales star Ben Woodburn Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for young Liverpool and Wales star Ben Woodburn Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town loan target Ben Woodburn has joined Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam on loan from Liverpool.

The Wales international was linked with a loan move to the Blues earlier this month and it’s understood the Blues did show a level of interest, along with fellow League One promotion-chasers Portsmouth.

However, following last season’s loan at Oxford, Liverpool have decided his development would be best served in the Dutch top flight.

You may also want to watch:

Woodburn, Wales’ youngest ever scorer, can play on the wing but is more comfortable playing as a No.10.

MORE: ‘There had to be some things said... some will respond, some won’t like it’ – Lambert on his summer of tough love

He made just 16 appearances for the Kassam Stadium club last season, scoring once during a campaign in which he broke both his feet in separate incidents.

He heads to Rotterdam on the recommendation of the Reds’ Dutch assistant coach, Pepijn Lijnders.

Ipswich have made three senior signings this summer, bringing in David Cornell, Stephen Ward and Oli Hawkins ahead of the start of the League One season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-drive carer caught five times the limit in car with ‘cling film’ window

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted photos of Mariusz Kawanski's car and breathalyser reading on Twitter Picture: @NSRAPT/TWITTER

Second worker at Ipswich B&M store tests positive for coronavirus while on leave

The B&M store in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Northern section of East Suffolk line closed for a week at end of October

East Suffolk Line trains from Ipswich will only travel as far as Saxmundham for a week at the end of October. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk only getting 1 in 6 pneumonia vaccines needed amid global shortage

Pneumonia and Covid-19 symptoms can be similar, but the pneumonia jabs do not vaccinate against coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

New road opened in Ipswich named after ‘forgotten’ Czech poet

Czech ambassador Libor Secka, Ipswich Deputy Mayor Jane Riley, and councillor Martin Cook at the naming of Ivan Blatny Close on the Ribbans Park development in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND