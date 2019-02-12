Heavy Rain

Benbow undoes Leiston with second-half hat-trick as Blues are well beaten

PUBLISHED: 13:14 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 03 March 2019

William Davies, right and Noel Aitkens, both had chances for Leiston at Stourbridge. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Stourbridge 4 Leiston 0

Leiston suffered their 11th league defeat of the season as they went down 4-0 to second-placed Stourbridge in the West Midlands, writes Craig Cooper.

The defeat leaves Leiston in 13th position in the league table, albeit with games in hand on all the teams around them.

The first half was a scrappy affair and the Suffolk side enjoyed plenty of early possession.

Matt Blake and Noel Aitkens had chances for the Blues, while at the other end, Luke Benbow was off target with two attempts.

Aaron Forde’s mazy run forced Marcus Garnham into a decent stop before Brad Birch headed wide.

At half-time, Blake was substituted for Will Davies, and it was Davies who had the first chance of the half but he couldn’t convert past James Wren.

The hosts took the lead when Benbow superbly struck a free kick into Garnham’s bottom left hand corner. A couple of minutes later, and Benbow doubled the ‘Glassboys’ lead.

Seb Dunbar was to have adjudged to handled in the box and Benbow tucked home the spot kick.

Benbow’s hat-trick was complete when he skipped past two Leiston defenders to add the third goal.

Kyle Hammond went close to scoring a consolation goal for the visitors but the home side added a fourth when Joe Jefford brought down Brad Birch, receiving a second yellow card in the process, and Greg Mills slotted home the free kick.

Leiston Reserves meanwhile put in a good performance at home to see off lowly Wisbech St Mary.

Louis Bloom and Owen Hammond gave the Reserves a two-goal lead at half-time as new keeper Joe Potter made his debut for the Reserves.

Scott Waumsley’s penalty gave the Cambridgeshire team hope however halfway through the second period. Away keeper Sarunas Snitkas pulled off some good late saves from Jourdan Kiwomya and Bloom, but sub Oliver Seymour’s late strike sealed the points for the Reserves.

Stourbridge: - Wren, Westlake (Christophorou 25 mins), Brown, McCone, Pierpoint, Forde (Broadhurst 84 mins), Powell, Birch, Benbow (Anderson 74 mins), Forsyth, Mills. Subs not used: - Hayden, Maher.

Leiston: - Garnham, Hammond (Groom 84 mins), Dunbar, Aitkens, Jefford, Bullard, Eagle, Rutterford, Docherty (Bacon 74 mins), Blake (Davies 45 mins), Finch. Subs not used: - Knights, Boardley.

Attendance: - 613.

