SIL preview: Tough test for Henley at in-form Benhall as Cranes head to Achilles

PUBLISHED: 10:37 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 21 November 2019

It's been a slow start to the season for Benhall St Mary.

The east Suffolk side enjoyed an excellent 2018/19, but currently sit only one place above the relegation spots after just two wins in 11.

However, boss Carl Wilkins knows the tide is turning for his team after a 4-2 win over Achilles last weekend.

This Saturday they entertain Henley.

"We're under no illusions how hard Saturday's game will be," Wilkins said.

"Henley are one of the best on their day, but we've won three of our last four and have finally started our season. Saturday's win (4-2 over Achilles) was massive for us. We were brilliant in patches - and with the reserves winning as well, it was a very happy clubhouse.

"Joe Murphy got his first goal for us (against Achilles) and I've been really pleased with him. He's forming a good understanding with Seb Miller in central midfield: their partnership is growing stronger and they are really important players for us.

"We're gradually getting players back from injury and are adding more numbers to our squad every week."

Meanwhile, leaders Cranes are at Achilles in what should be an entertaining affair, the A's now down to ninth in the table.

Second-placed Haughley travel to a Claydon side who picked up a good win at Leiston St Margarets last time out - and have played less games than any other team in the league.

Bourne Vale travel to Bildeston and would leapfrog the division's newcomers with victory.

However, Bildeston are proving good at home with just one league defeat in six.

The season is proving tough for both Bramford and Westerfield, both of whom have been deducted two points and they sit well adrift of third-bottom Benhall even at this early stage of the season.

The Swans travel to a resurgent East Bergholt side who have won four of their last five league fixtures - the only defeat coming at Cranes last weekend.

Bramford United travel to Capel, who managed just their second league win of the season last time out at Westerfield. The other game sees Cops entertain Leiston St Margarets.

Firm 'stronger' after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: "What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1's new thriller Gold Digger?"

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

'It's terrifying': Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

