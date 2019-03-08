E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SIL: 'We definitely need a reaction'.... says Badgers boss Wilkins

PUBLISHED: 16:21 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 29 August 2019

SIL preview

SIL preview

PA Wire/PA Images

BENHALL boss Carl Wilkins is looking for his team to kick-start their league campaign with a win over TRIMLEY RED DEVILS this weekend.

The Badgers have lost their opening two Senior Division league games - 0-3 to Coplestonians and 1-4 to Henley - but Wilkins is confident his side can put points on the board sooner rather than later.

"We haven't started as we would've liked," said Wilkins.

"We were unlucky - in a lot of ways - to lose both games so heavily, but we definitely need a reaction this weekend.

"Trimley are a good, competitive side who did the double over us last season so we will have to be at our best to beat them."

The Red Devils have only played on game so far this season but that was a very decent draw against HENLEY ATHLETIC on the opening weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Henley travel to LEISTON ST MARGARETS this weekend, the north Suffolk side having made a reasonable start to the season with a win and a defeat in their opening games.

But it's champions CRANE SPORTS who lead the way at the top, the Ipswich-based side make the trip to BILDESTON RANGERS this weekend, the newly promoted Rangers having got their season off to a fine start with a 4-1 thumping of CAPEL PLOUGH on opening weekend.

Plough bounced back well from that loss with a solid 3-3 draw with Achilles last weekend, Capel travelling to CLAYDON, who have lost their only game played so far, to COPLESTONIANS.

Cops travel to BRAMFORD UNITED, who have only picked up one point from their opening two league games.

EAST BERGHOLT are the only SIL Senior side yet to play a league game.

But they travel to BOURNE VALE, who are currently bottom of the table after two defeats in their opening two games.

It is all set for a cracker at OLD NEWTON, where the new boys entertain ACHILLES, while WESTERFIELD and HAUGHLEY have both made differing starts to the season.

The Swans lost their only game so far 1-4 to Achilles, while Haughley won theirs 4-0. The game is at Westerfield. KOs 2.30pm

