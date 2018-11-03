Fine win for Benhall over Leiston St Margarets

Chris Sillett hit the post for Benhall in their 4-0 win over Leiston St Margarets. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

SIL Senior Division Leiston St Margarets 0 Benhall St Mary 4 Benhall earned the bragging rights after a thumping 4-0 away win over near neighbours Leiston St Margarets.

‘The Badgers’ undid Saints in the first half of this game as they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Tom Mower and Tom Winter proved too powerful and quick on the break, with the latter slotting in from close range after 20 minutes.

Winter then turned provider soon after as his deep free-kick was nodded in, via the underside of the crossbar, by former Saints manager Chris Wright.

Another fierce Benhall counter attack saw Chris Sillett strike the bottom of the post, before Mower pounced on a loose ball in the box to make it 3-0 after 35 minutes.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, although Daniel Knights saw his powerful header excellently saved by Benhall keeper Darren Warner.

Shane Hambling rounded things off on a perfect afternoon for Benhall when he ran clear and provided a composed one-on-one finish.