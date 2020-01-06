E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Marcus Bent signing for Cornard a 'very positive move'. Ex-Town striker could make debut this weekend

06 January, 2020 - 17:05
Marcus Bent, left, in action for Ipswich Town at Crewe. Bent has signed for Thurlow Nunn side Cornard. Photo: WARREN PAGE

Cornard United are hoping Marcus Bent's move to Blackhouse Lane will prove a 'very positive move' for the west Suffolk club.

Bent, 41, could makes his debut for the 'Ards at high-flying Downham Town in Thurlow One North this weekend.

It's a terrific coup for Cornard, who were Suffolk Senior Cup runners-up last season and currently sit 13th in the table.

"We see this as a very positive step for an ex-Premiership footballer to come out of retirement and play at Step 6 level and to put his knowledge back into football," Cornard chairman Harvey Doherty said.

"We are hoping Marcus can assist our younger players and help them develop their skills and help the club achieve our target of a top-10 finish in Thurlow North.

"The signing came about during a conservation between Bent and our first-team manager. Marcus knows the area having spent time living in this part of Suffolk, while playing for Ipswich Town.

In addition to making 73 appearances (61 in the league) for Ipswich Town, between 2001 and 2004, scoring 23 goals (21 in the league), Bent played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Everton, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, as well as playing for England Under-21s at the start of his career.

Throughout his 17-year career as a professional footballer, Bent made 573 appearances and scored 113 goals.

His signing is quite rightly sure to generate much interest at Cornard, whose next home league game is scheduled for February 1, at Blackhouse Lane, against Norwich CBS.

