Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast: The best of 2019 - from courtroom dramas to the birth of the Honey Badger

(L-R) Stuart Watson, Mark Heath and Andy Warren, plus Producer Ross, had an eventful 2019 on the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast Archant

It's Christmas Day, so here's our gift to you - the best of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast 2019.

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross have had an eventful year on the podcast, culminating in a live show earlier this month.

Here we look back at some of the stand-out moments from the past 12 months, from Stu and Andy's big film idea to the Germany pre-season tour, the birth of the Honey Badger nickname for Paul Lambert, Mick McCarthy making his return in a courtroom drama and much, much more.

Thanks to everyone who has listened to and got involved with the podcast in 2019 - we'll see you again in 2020!

