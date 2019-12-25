E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast: The best of 2019 - from courtroom dramas to the birth of the Honey Badger

25 December, 2019 - 13:00
(L-R) Stuart Watson, Mark Heath and Andy Warren, plus Producer Ross, had an eventful 2019 on the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast

(L-R) Stuart Watson, Mark Heath and Andy Warren, plus Producer Ross, had an eventful 2019 on the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast

Archant

It's Christmas Day, so here's our gift to you - the best of the Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast 2019.

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross have had an eventful year on the podcast, culminating in a live show earlier this month.

Here we look back at some of the stand-out moments from the past 12 months, from Stu and Andy's big film idea to the Germany pre-season tour, the birth of the Honey Badger nickname for Paul Lambert, Mick McCarthy making his return in a courtroom drama and much, much more.

Thanks to everyone who has listened to and got involved with the podcast in 2019 - we'll see you again in 2020!

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Kane Vincent-Young is the cover star of the upcoming edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

Most Read

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

