Fingers in their ears, Chambers on his fitness, UEFA Cup memories, no ‘new normal’ at Portman Road, and no week off next weekend, either. Here are some of our best-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
At the end of another week, Town are still unbeaten in League One, despite dropping their first points of the league season at MK Dons.
However, there has been plenty going on apart from that at Portman Road this week. Here are some of our best-read stories.
Putting their fingers in their ears seems to be a new Ipswich Town goal celebration gimmick. STUART WATSON asked quite what the need for it was
Meanwhile, ANDY WARREN spoke to LUKE CHAMBERS who felt he was still one of the fittest at the club - and age didn’t worry him
You may also want to watch:
It’s 40 years on since Town won the UEFA Cup. CARL MARSTON has begun to look at that famous run, starting with how a Greek ‘holiday’ almost tripped them up at the first hurdle
MIKE BACON always has some interesting views in his weekly column. This week he agreed with Paul Lambert - this ‘new normal’ isn’t normal at all!
And finally: Just when Town fans thought they had next weekend off due to international call-ups, along comes a re-arranged fixture.
HAVE A GOOD WEEK TOWN FANS
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.