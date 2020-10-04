E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fingers in their ears, Chambers on his fitness, UEFA Cup memories, no ‘new normal’ at Portman Road, and no week off next weekend, either. Here are some of our best-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

04 October, 2020 - 19:00
Old Hawkins under pressure from Richard Keogh during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Old Hawkins under pressure from Richard Keogh during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

At the end of another week, Town are still unbeaten in League One, despite dropping their first points of the league season at MK Dons.

Old Hawkins shooting during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix LtdOld Hawkins shooting during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

However, there has been plenty going on apart from that at Portman Road this week. Here are some of our best-read stories.

Putting their fingers in their ears seems to be a new Ipswich Town goal celebration gimmick. STUART WATSON asked quite what the need for it was

Meanwhile, ANDY WARREN spoke to LUKE CHAMBERS who felt he was still one of the fittest at the club - and age didn’t worry him

You may also want to watch:

It’s 40 years on since Town won the UEFA Cup. CARL MARSTON has begun to look at that famous run, starting with how a Greek ‘holiday’ almost tripped them up at the first hurdle

MIKE BACON always has some interesting views in his weekly column. This week he agreed with Paul Lambert - this ‘new normal’ isn’t normal at all!

And finally: Just when Town fans thought they had next weekend off due to international call-ups, along comes a re-arranged fixture.

HAVE A GOOD WEEK TOWN FANS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fingers in their ears, Chambers on his fitness, UEFA Cup memories, no ‘new normal’ at Portman Road, and no week off next weekend, either. Here are some of our best-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

Old Hawkins under pressure from Richard Keogh during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Former homeless people create ‘magical’ new sculpture

Cecile Roberts, CEO of Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney with Trustee Natalie Sharley. Picture: Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

Cineworld ‘set to close’ all cinemas – including Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds – reports claim

Cardinal Park's IMAX Cineworld cinema could close according to reports which suggest the cinema chain is about to make a huge announcement on its future Picture: ARCHANT

‘Great sadness’ as town’s Christmas lights switch-on is cancelled

The crowds gather for a previous Southwold Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Mick Howes

‘Fans get massively carried away when we win and then go to the other extreme when we don’t’ - ITFC fans’ Twitter thoughts

Jon Nolan scores during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd