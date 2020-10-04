Fingers in their ears, Chambers on his fitness, UEFA Cup memories, no ‘new normal’ at Portman Road, and no week off next weekend, either. Here are some of our best-read Ipswich Town stories of the week.

Old Hawkins under pressure from Richard Keogh during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

At the end of another week, Town are still unbeaten in League One, despite dropping their first points of the league season at MK Dons.

Old Hawkins shooting during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Old Hawkins shooting during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

However, there has been plenty going on apart from that at Portman Road this week. Here are some of our best-read stories.

Putting their fingers in their ears seems to be a new Ipswich Town goal celebration gimmick. STUART WATSON asked quite what the need for it was

Meanwhile, ANDY WARREN spoke to LUKE CHAMBERS who felt he was still one of the fittest at the club - and age didn’t worry him

It’s 40 years on since Town won the UEFA Cup. CARL MARSTON has begun to look at that famous run, starting with how a Greek ‘holiday’ almost tripped them up at the first hurdle

MIKE BACON always has some interesting views in his weekly column. This week he agreed with Paul Lambert - this ‘new normal’ isn’t normal at all!

And finally: Just when Town fans thought they had next weekend off due to international call-ups, along comes a re-arranged fixture.

HAVE A GOOD WEEK TOWN FANS