Bialkowski completes Millwall switch - but will it free up funds for Lambert to strengthen before Friday?

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bartosz Bialkowski has completed a permanent move from Ipswich Town to Millwall.

The 32-year-old keeper spent the first half of the season on loan at The Den and has played a key role for a Lions side who find themselves just outside the Championship play-off places.

The two clubs agreed a fee of around £900k for the Pole back in the summer, following Town's relegation to League One, but the move was called off after Millwall queried the results of a knee scan.

It's understood that the new fee is similar to the one first agreed, with a significant portion set to be paid up front and the rest to come in add-ons.

A free transfer addition from Notts County in 2013, Bialkowski went on to establish himself as one of the most popular goalkeepers in Ipswich Town's modern history. He was named Player of the Season three times in a row between 2016 and 2018, earning a call-up to Poland's World Cup squad and a bumper new three-year deal.

He departs Portman Road having played 178 times for the Blues with his family home remaining in Ipswich.

The sale may free up the purse strings for Paul Lambert to strengthen his League One promotion chasing squad before Friday's 11pm deadline. The Blues boss has continually talked about the need to sell to buy this month. Speaking after Saturday's 1-0 home win against Lincoln, he said: "We can't (make any signings). We've tried to bring one or two in, but the money is incredible."