'Huge chance' that Bialkowski will stay at Town, says Lambert

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says there's a 'huge chance' that Bartosz Bialkowski will still be at the club come the start of the 2019/20 season.

It's understood that the Polish keeper underwent a medical at Championship club Millwall last Thursday after the two clubs agreed a fee.

However, the 31-year-old reported back for the first session of pre-season training at Playford Road yesterday and was again involved today.

Asked if there was a chance Bialkowski would still be a Town player come the big kick-off in August, Lambert replied: "Listen, absolutely. There's a massive chance, a huge chance.

"I've never thought anything else. It never really worried me what's going on.

"We had a chat at the end of the season. He's a good guy, no problem. He played fantastically well against Leeds.

"Until somebody says there is a massive amount of money on the table…"

It was put to Lambert that it has been widely reported that Bialkowski has already undertaken a medical at Millwall.

Asked if he was saying that's not the case, he replied: "No... I've just come back from holiday. I had a chat with him yesterday. I know Millwall were interested and everything that's going on. Other than that I don't know.

"He's our player and he's training with us this morning, unless he's got a body double. I'm sure it's Bart that's here."