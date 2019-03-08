E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Loan watch: Bialkowski's fine start for Millwall continues, McGavin makes Concord debut

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 August 2019

Bartosz Bialkowski has enjoyed a good start at Millwall. Photo: PA

Bartosz Bialkowski has enjoyed a good start at Millwall. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Bartosz Bialkowski's impressive start to life with Millwall continued as he played his part in the Lions' 1-0 home win against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

The 32-year-old - on loan at The Den for the season - helped Neil Harris' men hold on after Jed Wallaces' dismissal just before half-time.

Bialkowski came on for the injured Frank Fielding midway through Millwall's opening day 1-0 home win against Preston, with Harris proclaiming the Pole 'looked like he had played 300 games for Millwall'.

Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: 'A reminder of how fragile the feelgood factor is - now Ipswich Town must prove they have truly turned a corner'

He then helped the South London club to a 1-1 draw at West Brom, was rested for the 2-1 Carabao Cup win back at The Hawthorns a few days later before keeping another clean sheet this weekend.

"You go down to 10 men and you know they're going to dominate the play and get the ball in the box," said Harris. In (Steven) Fletcher and (Jordan) Rhodes, when he came on, they've got top players.

Sunday Snap: Norwood's on the beers, 50 up for Town and Ed Sheeran's new Ipswich shirt design

"Bart's made three or four saves low down from the edge of the box, a couple of headers went wide or over, but no meaningful saves I can remember. That's credit to the team and the blocks we made. I'm really proud of my players."

Meanwhile, teenage midfielder Brett McGavin - the son of former Colchester United player Steve - made his debut for National League South side Concord Rangers as they drew 2-2 at Dulwich Hamlet.

'He'll be a really good signing for us' - Lambert confirms Vincent-Young's move to Ipswich Town is complete

The 19-year-old, who signed a professional deal at Portman Road until 2020 back in February, has previously spent time on loan at hometown club Bury Town alongside Blues team-mate Jack Lankester.

He's joined Essex-based Concord on an initial 28-day loan.

