Bialkowski to stay with Millwall for season after Ipswich's recall clause expires... but Norris could still return to Wolves

Ipswich Town can no longer recall Bartosz Bialkowski from his loan at Millwall, but Will Norris could still potentially return to Wolves. Picture: PA/ROSS HALLS Archant

Bartosz Bialkowski will be staying on loan at Millwall for the rest of the season after Ipswich Town's loan recall clause expired last night.

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently on loan at Millwall. Picture: PA Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently on loan at Millwall. Picture: PA

The Pole joined the Lions on a temporary deal in the summer after initially seeing a £900,000 permanent move break down due to concerns regarding an historic knee injury.

Bialkowski, a three-time player of the year at Ipswich, has gone on to become a vital member of the Millwall side, firstly under Neil Harris and subsequently Gary Rowett.

His performances mean the Championship side are keen to make his loan move a permanent one, while other second tier teams have been reported to have shown an interest.

But no offers came before Ipswich's recall clause expired, leaving Millwall free to take their time. The clubs are understood to have spoken regarding a permanent move, which is more likely to be revisited in the summer.

Bialkowski never expected to return to Ipswich to play in January, with the Pole stating on a number of occasions just how happy he is at the Championship club.

He continues to live in Ipswich with his family but also has a flat near Millwall's training ground in Bromley, South London.

"I don't think they are gonna call me back and play me," Bialkowski said recently.

"I came here for a year and whatever happens, happens. I'd like to stay here. I'm really enjoying my life here - the work with LT (Lee Turner) the goalie coach as well.

"As a footballer when you go into a new place you're doing everything you can to blend into the group and make the club better. That was it.

"The lads are fantastic and the atmosphere is very good, especially at home. The fans can be our 12th player.

"On the one hand it doesn't bother me [that his long-term situation is not clear] but in the other it's my future. I'm 32, I've got a wife and kids - I've got to look after them as well.

"If you get a chance you've got to secure that future. I'm playing, I'm playing well and hopefully the two clubs can do something about it."

Bialkowski's summer departure saw Will Norris arrive on loan from Wolves, with the Premier League club also holding the option to recall the 26-year-old.

While Bialkowski's clause has expired, it's understand Wolves' option on Norris runs for the majority of the January transfer window.

Manager Paul Lambert has previously stated concerns the Molineux side could recall their player this month, but there has so far been no indication they are considering doing so.