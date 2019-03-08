Non-league round-up: Leiston ship six goals, Needham concede late equaliser

It's all smiles as Bury Town players celebrate taking the lead inside two minutes, on the opening day clash against Basildon United. Bury went on to win 3-1. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

A local non-league round-up of the Southern League Premier Central, and the Isthmian League North, featuring Leiston, Needham, Lowestoft, Bury, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton.

LEISTON crashed to a 6-0 defeat at Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Premier Central.

It was a difficult afternoon for Stuart Boardley's young side, although the hosts did not break the deadlock until the 24th minute when Levi Rowley turned home Ben Lund's cross.

Danny O'Callaghan doubled the lead with a left-footed shot in the 39th minute, before skipper Sam Whittall made it 3-0 with a 54th minute penalty.

Joe Letford scored the fourth and sixth goals, sandwiching a 77th minute strike from Shaquille Leachman-Whittingham.

NEEDHAM MARKET were on course for three points until they were once again denied at the death by a goal in a 2-2 home draw against Redditch United.

Craig Parker tucked home Sam Squires' cross to put Richard Wilkins' men 1-0 up on nine minutes, only for Callum Coyle to equalise in the 35th minute.

Joe Marsden had had a goal disallowed four minutes earlier, but Marsden did celebrate a goal in the 41st minute when tucking home from Parker's through ball.

However, Redditch poached a point at the death.

There was no such misfortune for LOWESTOFT TOWN, who beat Barwell 3-2 at home in front of a crowd of 412 in another Southern League fixture.

Lowestoft cruised into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals by Shaun Bammant (32), Jake Reed (39) and Dylan Williams (49).

Barwell responded with goals by skipper Hickey and substitute Omotala, but Jamie Godbold's Lowestoft side held on for the win.

Meanwhile, in the Isthmian League North, BURY TOWN were good value for their 3-1 home win over Basildon United.

Goals from Cemal Ramadan and Ryan Holland put Ben Chenery's side 2-0 up inside 10 minutes.

Basildon pulled a goal back through Ayomikun Odukoya in the 35th minute, shortly after they had been reduced to 10 men by Adam Vyse's dismissal.

Ollie Hughes made the game safe by volleying home from close-in on 61 minutes. Bury also ended the match with 10 men, Jolland sent off for retaliation.

AFC SUDBURY went down 3-1 at a strong Coggeshall Town.

Mekhi McLeod broke the deadlock for the Seed Growers after just three minutes, and Nnamdi Nwachuku doubled the lead in the 38th minute.

AFC Sudbury rallied well in the second period, and halved the deficit through Tom Maycock. However, they could not find an equaliser and Conor Hubble added a third for Coggeshall late on.

Meanwhile, FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED lost 4-1 at home to Great Wakering Rovers, in front of a crowd of 424, Tom Debenham netting for the hosts. Diau, Stevenson (2) and Johnson scored for the visitors.

Felixstowe keeper Danny Crump was sent off for handling the ball outside the box, on the hour mark, by which time Rovers were 2-0 up.