BIG VASE PREVIEW: Who's up for the the last 16? Woodbridge, Stow and Kirkley lead the Suffolk challenge

Woodbridge captain Sean Rae on the ball. His team face a big Vase test this weekend Photo: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town captain Sean Rea is hoping his side's FA Vase performances can see them through to the last 16 of this season's competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Peckers haven't hit the heights in the league this campaign after a thrilling 2018/19 saw them end the Thurlow Premier Senior Division division as runners-up. They are currently seventh.

However, their Vase performances have been solid. They have already knocked out Tring, Godmanchester and, after a replay, Stanway Rovers.

This weekend Plymouth Parkway make the long trek east, in the last 32 of the national competition, the Devon side currently top of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, having lost just two league games so far.

"Our best performances have certainly come in the Vase," said Rea.

"We haven't repeated those types of performance enough in our league form unfortunately which has been inconsistent all season. We played very well away at Wroxham on Saturday though who I rate very highly and certainly deserved to leave with a point.

"Hopefully we can take that performance into Saturday and build on it further."

Woodbridge have won just two of their last eight league games but are a good side on their day and have a pedigree in the Vase.

"It's a massive game for the players, the club and an opportunity to give our supporters something to shout about and make up for our inconsistencies in the league this season," Rae added.

Meanwhile Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews is hoping his team will make history as they entertain Glebe FC - who are based near Bromley.

You may also want to watch:

They play in the Southern Counties Premier Division, where they are currently seventh.

Never before have Stow got to the last 16 - twice they have made the last 32, including last year. And Andrews is hoping the crowd can be the 12th man to push them over the line to a historic first last 16 place.

"It's a great occasion for the club," he said.

"We got this far last year but it would be historic if we could make it to the last 16.

"We don't know much about Glebe, but if 600+ clubs started in the Vase and we are through to the lasts 32, they are obviously going to be decent.

"But we have home advantage and that's all we could have asked for. We have a fully fit squad and hopefully our fans can be a 12th man.

"There will be no complacency. The players know how important the Vase is the to the club."

Kirkley & Pakefield travel to the midlands to play Midland League Premier Division side Sporting Khalsa, who are based at Willenhall, near Wolverhampton.

It's another trek for Kirkley, who have been on the road in their last three Vase ties this season.

However, they have come through them all with flying colours and while Sporting Khalsa sit second in their division and Kirkley's recent league form isn't great, the Suffolk side will travel confident they can pull off a result.

The final Thurlow Nunn side still in the last 32, Wroxham travel to Derbyshire to face another Midland League Premier Division side, South Normanton Athletic.

In the same division as Sporting Khalsa, South Normanton lie mid-table.