SIL preview: Henley could cut Cranes lead to four in huge clash at Haughley

PUBLISHED: 09:39 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 19 December 2019

Suffolk and Ipswich Senior Division leaders Cranes have the weekend off as the final games before Christmas are played.

Their lead at the top could be cut to just four points should Henley enjoy success at Haughley, in what is the table-topping match of the weekend.

Henley are currently second and Haughley third - six points behind Henley.

Certainly victory for the home side would be a big boost for them and a large crowd is anticipated for a game between two teams who are enjoying a good season, both enjoying victories in the Morrison Freight Cup last week.

The loss of Bramford United from the division has seen the table re-adjusted and Old Newton now find themselves in fourth place in the table after all Bramford's results were expunged.

However, it also sees them with now three games in hand on the top two - something that could be of benefit to them should the win them all.

This weekend Old Newton are at home to Bourne Vale, who haven't won in four.

East Bergholt continued their improved form in last week's only league game as they beat Achilles, and David Goodchild's side could improve their sixth-placed standing further if they win at Trimley Red Devils.

Trimley are another side affected more than most by Bramford's demise and they now find themselves third bottom with just one win from 11.

But they have drawn their last two league games and their game with Bergholt should be a close one.

Capel Plough entertain a Bildeston side who are unbeaten in their last five league games and - like Old Newton - have taken really well to life in the senior division after their promotion last season.

The final game of the weekend sees Leiston St Margarets entertain basement side Westerfield.

Again, Bramford's demise has had an impact on LSM, who are now second bottom, but the Swans are well adrift on minus one points - seven behind Leiston.

Top five

Cranes 12 36

Henley 12 29

Haughley 11 23

Old Newton 9 21

Cops 11 20

