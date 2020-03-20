E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Big Ipswich Town quiz: Test your knowledge with our 40 teasing questions

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 March 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quiz covers the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

There are 40 questions covering all eras of the club’s history.

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Multiple fire crews responding to industrial estate blaze near Bury St Edmunds

The fire broke out about 9.30am in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers still lining up to clear shelves despite government advice on stockpiling

This was all that was left on one supermarket shelf after a day's stockpiling by residents in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Balloon tennis, anyone? And other things we can do without touching!

When I play balloon tennis, it doesn't look anything like this! Still fun, though Picture: Constantinis/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Big Ipswich Town quiz: Test your knowledge with our 40 teasing questions

Ipswich Town quiz
Drive 24