Quiz

Big Ipswich Town quiz: Test your knowledge with our 40 teasing questions

Ipswich Town quiz Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our quiz on all things Blue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quiz covers the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

There are 40 questions covering all eras of the club’s history.

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24