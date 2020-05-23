Quiz

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round 10: 20 testing questions on the Blues

Ipswich Town quiz Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week is a simple one, with 20 general knowledge questions. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

You may also want to watch:

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

ROUND FOUR: The big East Anglian Derby Quiz

ROUND FIVE: Test your knowledge of Portman Road

ROUND SIX: A test of your knowledge on Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse

ROUND SEVEN: 20 questions on Ipswich Town goalkeepers

ROUND EIGHT: Teasers on your knowledge of Town in Europe

ROUND NINE: A grilling on Town’s play-off semi-final history

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24