E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round 10: 20 testing questions on the Blues

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 May 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week is a simple one, with 20 general knowledge questions. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

You may also want to watch:

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

ROUND FOUR: The big East Anglian Derby Quiz

ROUND FIVE: Test your knowledge of Portman Road

ROUND SIX: A test of your knowledge on Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse

ROUND SEVEN: 20 questions on Ipswich Town goalkeepers

ROUND EIGHT: Teasers on your knowledge of Town in Europe

ROUND NINE: A grilling on Town’s play-off semi-final history

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Cut above the rest? Teenager to open first barbershop business aged just 18

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Cut above the rest? Teenager to open first barbershop business aged just 18

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Standing ovation for Suffolk girl on ITV Britain’s Got Talent

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds on tonight's Britain's Got Talent Picture:ITV

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round 10: 20 testing questions on the Blues

Ipswich Town quiz

Who killed Dora Pratt? Shopkeeper’s murder unsolved since 1982

Dora Pratt died as a result of an attack at her shop in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich

How well do you know Suffolk’s businesses?

Can you get a perfect score on our Suffolk business quiz? Picture: PA IMAGES

Rainbows bring colour to Ipswich during lockdown

Henley Avenue, Ipswich Picture: Alex Rudiger
Drive 24