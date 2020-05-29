E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round 11: 20 questions on Ipswich Town’s Wembley triumph

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 May 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week is all about Ipswich Town’s Wembley win in 2000. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

ROUND FOUR: The big East Anglian Derby Quiz

ROUND FIVE: Test your knowledge of Portman Road

ROUND SIX: A test of your knowledge on Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse

ROUND SEVEN: 20 questions on Ipswich Town goalkeepers

ROUND EIGHT: Teasers on your knowledge of Town in Europe

ROUND NINE: A grilling on Town’s play-off semi-final history

ROUND 10: 20 questions of Ipswich Town general knowledge

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Your photos: Did you see SpaceX rocket over Suffolk’s skies?

SpaceX could be seen moving across the skies for a few minutes. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Family share heart-breaking story of dad-of-three’s tragic death after mental health difficulties

Antony Reynolds pictured with his daughters Molly and Isabelle and Antony at the Remembrance parade in Hadleigh in 2017. Picture: SARAH ROSS

More stalls heading back to Ipswich Market next week as lockdown eases

A few stalls returned to Ipswich Market at the start of May. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New video spreads rail safety message for youngsters in summer

Trains are still running across the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round 11: 20 questions on Ipswich Town’s Wembley triumph

Ipswich Town quiz
Drive 24