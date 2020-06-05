E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round 12: Can you name all 40 players used by Paul Lambert this season?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 June 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week you need to try and name all 40 players used by Paul Lambert his season. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

ROUND FOUR: The big East Anglian Derby Quiz

ROUND FIVE: Test your knowledge of Portman Road

ROUND SIX: A test of your knowledge on Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse

ROUND SEVEN: 20 questions on Ipswich Town goalkeepers

ROUND EIGHT: Teasers on your knowledge of Town in Europe

ROUND NINE: A grilling on Town’s play-off semi-final history

ROUND 10: 20 questions of Ipswich Town general knowledge

ROUND 11: The big Wembley 2000 quiz

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

