The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round Eight: Test your knowledge with 20 teasers on Town’s European exploits

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 May 2020

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week we look at Ipswich Town’s time playing in Europe. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

ROUND FOUR: The big East Anglian Derby Quiz

ROUND FIVE: Test your knowledge of Portman Road

ROUND SIX: A test of your knowledge on Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse

ROUND SEVEN: 20 questions on Ipswich Town goalkeepers

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

